World Cup tragedy as teen falls to his death from Moscow balcony and lands on Argentina fans. Picture: Getty
News

World Cup fan dies in tragic fall

by The Sun
18th Jun 2018 5:27 AM

A WORLD Cup football fan died after falling from the window of an apartment in Moscow, according to reports in Russia.

The teenager fell from a sixth-floor window before crushing fans on the ground. Two have been injured and are being treated in hospital, The Sun reports.

 

The tragedy happened shortly after the Argentina 1-1 draw with Iceland. Picture: Getty
The incident took place shortly after the Argentina 1-1 draw with Iceland.

It is thought that the victim was below the age of 18. However, his nationality has not been confirmed.

It comes after Kyrgyzstan-born Anarbek Uulu, 28, ploughed into pedestrians near Moscowâ€™s Red Square last night after claiming he accidentally slammed down on the accelerator.

Video footage showed the yellow Hyundai taxi pull sharply out of a line of stationery traffic, accelerate and mount the narrow pavement, which was packed with World Cup fans.

The vehicle drove for about 10 metres along the pavement, bowling over pedestrians, with some of them being carried along on the bonnet of the car.

 

Russian police officers and paramedics working at the scene, after a taxi drove into a crowd injuring seven people in Moscow. Picture: AFP
The taxi came to a partial halt after hitting a traffic sign. The driver then ran away from the car, but was tackled by bystanders.

He told police he fled because he thought the people chasing after him were going to attack him.

This article originally appeared in The Sun and was republished with permission.

