Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
60 Minutes reporter Liz Hayes will speak with van Breda's girlfriend Danielle Janse van Rensburg (pictured) and his aunt Leenta Nell who both believe van Breda isn't guilty.
60 Minutes reporter Liz Hayes will speak with van Breda's girlfriend Danielle Janse van Rensburg (pictured) and his aunt Leenta Nell who both believe van Breda isn't guilty. 60 Minutes
Crime

World exclusive interview with family of triple axe murderer

Chloe Lyons
by
27th Jul 2018 3:24 PM

IN AN exclusive 60 Minutes interview, the girlfriend and aunt of a former Coast man who savagely killed his family with an axe will protest his innocence.

Henri van Breda, 23, was convicted by trial of murdering his mother, father and brother in a golf estate in Cape Town, South Africa.

His sister was the only survivor of the vicious 2015 attack.

 

60 Minutes reporter Liz Hayes will speak with van Breda's girlfriend Danielle Janse van Rensburg and his aunt Leenta Nell who both believe van Breda isn't guilty.
60 Minutes reporter Liz Hayes will speak with van Breda's girlfriend Danielle Janse van Rensburg and his aunt Leenta Nell who both believe van Breda isn't guilty. 60 Minutes

In June 2018, van Breda was ordered to serve a life sentence for each murder, 15 years for attempting to kill his sister and 12 months for perverting the course of justice.

During the trial, van Breda gave evidence his family was attacked by an intruder.

60 Minutes reporter Liz Hayes has been given access to the van Breda murder files.

She will speak with van Breda's girlfriend Danielle Janse van Rensburg and his aunt Leenta Nell, who both believe van Breda isn't guilty.

Liz Hayes' world exclusive story will be broadcast on 60 Minutes this Sunday on Channel 9.

60 minutes cape town golf estate henri van breda south africa triple axe murder
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    School security cameras zero in on bullies

    premium_icon School security cameras zero in on bullies

    Education ACROSS NSW, public schools are bringing in big brother to curb bad behaviour — a move welcomed by parents and anti-bullying experts.

    • 28th Jul 2018 3:19 AM
    CRICKET: East Coast signals fresh start for region

    premium_icon CRICKET: East Coast signals fresh start for region

    Cricket New zone premier league to change face of cricket

    Court wait times blow out on North Coast

    Court wait times blow out on North Coast

    Crime 'Justice delayed is justice denied'

    Three siblings from a large pioneering family died young

    Three siblings from a large pioneering family died young

    News As the years roll on, the names on the headstone are fading

    Local Partners