World game uniting our feline footballers

BIG GAME: Bobcats right wingback Sean Potter and Tiger's First Grade coach Felipe Barrera have gone one step further and flown to Russia to watch Australia play France this weekend. BRENDAN ESPOSITO

ONCE the final whistle blows on Saturday, club allegiances go out the window when the Maclean Bobcats and Coffs Coast Tigers unite to rally behind the Socceroos.

In round 11 of the C.Ex Group Men's Premier League the Bobcats host the Tigers at Barry Watts Oval, but rather than part ways after the game, both teams will carry on into the evening to support the green and gold.

"The Tigers will be joining us for a World Cup night to see Australia v France opening their campaign," Bobcats head coach Dennis Mavridis said.

"It only makes sense to sit down together to watch Australia play... we share a common love of football and just want to see the boys do well."

Not only will the two teams support Australia in the biggest sporting event in the world, Mavridis said it was also an opportunity to bring some extra funds into the Maclean economy, starting with major sponsor Maclean Bowling Club who are putting the Tigers up for the night.

Tigers secretary Luke Stow said his boys were looking forward to the night.

"It's going to be a good weekend. We're going to make a weekend of it with plans to play golf on Sunday at Maclean Golf Club," Stow said.

"We get on well with the Bobcats and it's great to do things like this. Plus, it's nice to have a night away and enjoy something so big with another club."

Mavridis said that the event wasn't restricted to the two teams.

"We invite anyone that's interested in watching the game with a like-minded crew to join us," he said.

What: FIFA World Cup Night

Where: Maclean Bowling Club,

When: 7pm for 8pm kickoff

WE had a chat to the two men about their World Cup thoughts and predictions:

DENNIS MAVRIDIS, HEAD COACH MACLEAN BOBCATS

Who will qualify out of Group C?

Australia and France.

Who do you think is going to win the World Cup?

That's a tough one. Germany, Spain. You've really got to put those teams in the mix. Argentina with Lionel Messi, you can really do anything. Brazil, they're always going to be there.

Who's your best dark horse?

Belgium. They've a world class team.

LUKE STOW, SECRETARY COFFS COAST TIGERS

Who will qualify out of Group C?

France and Denmark. I'm just not confident in Australia with the team they've got.

Who do you think is going to win the World Cup and why?

Germany. They've got a strong squad.

Who's your best dark horse?

Belgium. They've got a squad that can win.