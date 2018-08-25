Restaurant’s bitter $1 million surcharge

Verlander is still be seen as a “Dodger Killer” after the Houston Astros World Series triumph.

BEVERLY Hills is synonymous with hefty price tags but this is just ridiculous.

As American baseball star Justin Verlander - the pitcher for the Houston Astros - called for the bill after breakfast yesterday, he got a rude shock from one of the items on the receipt.

After ordering a latte, a cranberry juice, a Green Envy drink, two salads, some eggs and pancakes at the Beverly Hills Hotel, the bill came to an astronomical $US1,095,198.20.

It seems there was an additional charge to the food - $1 million for being a "Dodger Killer".

Verlander was part of the Astros side that won the 2017 World Series, defeating the LA Dodgers in seven games. Clearly, the restaurant staff haven't forgotten.

Luckily, Verlander got the joke.

He pitched in two games in the World Series against the Dodgers with a 0-1 record while giving up five runs in 12 innings with 14 strikouts.

Verlander was dining with former US tennis player Mardy Fish who also posted about the receipt.

While the price wasn't as savage as it first appeared, some Twitter followers were also quick to point out the pair's bill still came out to a hefty $US181 for the meal.

Verlander, who is making $AUD38.2 million this season, played may not have played a starring role in last year's World Series but it appears helping to ruin the fortunes of a city is unforgivable to the people of Los Angeles.

Verlander was in town as the Astros played the Los Angeles Angels.

Earlier this month, Verlander, who is having one of the best seasons of his career, credited his form to his wife, supermodel Kate Upton.

So far this year, he has a 12-8 record with a 2.65 ERA and 223 strikouts.

Verlander with supermodel wife Kate Upton and the American League Championship MVP trophy.

The duo has been together since 2014 and got married in November, three days after the Astros won the World Series.

"Who knows if I'm even here if it wasn't for her? She was instrumental in me not … like, jumping off a bridge," Verlander said.

"I was depressed and kind of just upset at the world and trying to hide my own s***."

Things are going well for the pair as they are also expecting a baby, after Upton announced her pregnancy in July.

"F***, man. She was what I needed," he said in the Bleacher Report article.

"I don't like to talk to people about being hurt. As athletes, you're not supposed to. It's an excuse. … But she was someone I could talk to. I mean, basically a therapist. Somebody I could trust with … worries about my career. Worries about, 'Can I make it?' Worries about what I'm going through to get back. And just the overall s***tiness of it all."