RESIGNED: Maryborough product Jay McCarthy.
Cycling & MTB

World tour rider McCarthy recommits to BORA-hansgrohe

Matthew McInerney
by
22nd Aug 2018 2:38 PM

CYCLING: Maryborough's Jay McCarthy will remain on the world tour for at least the next two years after he resigned with BORA-hansgrohe.

The former Fraser Coast Cycling Club member was one of three riders to resign, with one of the world's premier climbers in Rafal Majka and Pawel Poljanski to remain with the team until 2020.

McCarthy, described as a promising all-rounder, has already recorded two world tour wins in 2018.

He won the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race in January, was second at the Road Race National Championships, won the third stage of the Tour of Basque Country in April.

He made his Tour de France debut last year, finishing 94th overall, and previously competed at the Giro d'Italia twice (2014 and 2016) and Vuelta a Espana in 2015.

"I am happy to be able to stay two more years with the BORA - hansgrohe family,” McCarthy said in a statement.

"I have close friends in this team and feel really comfortable riding here and get a lot of opportunities and chances.

"That last two years I have grown as a cyclist, while the team has established to become a great WorldTeam, therefore I am fortunate enough to stay with the team in the upcoming seasons.”

McCarthy is currently preparing for his fifth grand tour race.

He will line up alongside Majka, Emanuel Buchmann, Marcus Burghardt, Davide Formolo, Lukas Pöstlberger, Michael Schwarzmann and world champion sprinter Peter Sagan at the Vuelta a España.

The three-week Grand Tour starts at Malaga on August 25, winding its way more than 3200km until the final stage at Madrid on September 16.

    Local Partners