WWII vet stands tall on Anzac Day

NINETY-FOUR year-old Bruce Leaney of Yamba moves and speaks with an ease that belies his age. He comes from a family of longevity; his last remaining sister passed away a few years ago at 98.

But the Second World War veteran's older brother Gordon never got the chance to test his genetic fortitude, killed while serving with the infantry as a lieutenant when Bruce was just 20 years old.

"He was four years older, he went through Duntroon and he joined," Bruce said.

"I was called up when I got to 18. I wanted to join but my parents wouldn't let me. They already had one son in."

Bruce eventually joined up with the Australian Infantry, his brother in the 6th division, he in the 7th.

"He went to the Middle East and I was still here (in Australia). He came back and I met him in Sydney and we went to the theatre and that was the last time I saw him."

Bruce's military career started in the infantry, before becoming a specialised gun layer working in artillery and anti-tank in places such as the Middle East and New Guinea.

"We weren't much good in New Guinea as there weren't any tanks - it was too wet," he said.

"So they moved us out... and later on we joined up with the commandos up front on Borneo using mortars which were just deadly."

Mr Leaney returned home at the age of 24, and moved throughout the country, before retiring to Yamba around 30 years ago.

As he prepared his jacket for today's Anzac commemoration, his own service medals on one side, and his brother's on the other including his Military Cross, he said he never missed the annual event wherever he was.

"I have always gone to the services, whether here or in Sydney or Brisbane, but I won't go to dawn this year," he said.

"I've got lots of friends who want to take me, but I don't want to bother them. They go crook and tell me it's no trouble, but I've got a friend who'll take me in the wheelchair for the main service.

"To me, the Anzac services are about remembrance, and getting together with your mates that you served with, though there's not many left now.

"I've got some very good friends who served in Vietnam though. There's a really common feeling between all the vets which is very good - and they always take care of this old bloke."

And given his first-hand experience in war-time combat, Bruce has strong opinions on many of the current conflicts.

"I feel like we bow down to the US and Britain too much, and we're involved in too many conflicts that we shouldn't be in," he said.

"But the Australian solder is looked on as a good fighter. We have a reputation and they look forward to them being on their side to give them a morale boost too.

"However, we should now, with some of the younger generation, get back to bringing them into service - because it's a good life. They'd be trained better and we'd have a better force."

And as he held a photo of his brother, taken almost 75 years ago before he began service, he reflected on his sacrifice he made on the battlefield.

"At the time there was a world war, and I suppose we thought we have to try and do something to protect Australia. I don't know if we thought of it like that at the time, but now thinking back on it it was the right thing to do," he said.

"Naturally I miss my brother, but that was life. There were a lot of blokes you knew that didn't make it and (on Anzac Day) we remember them.

"It's a bit difficult, but you can't sit back and mope. You enjoy life while you've got it and think of those that haven't."