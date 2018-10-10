High hopes for kids’ cancer trial

Courtney Weston and Allen Giliam had to relocate interstate so their young son Harvey could receive treatment for brain cancer, including numerous MRI scans. Picture: Sarah Matray

QUEENSLAND kids battling deadly brain cancer will be offered world-leading clinical trials at a new dedicated state-based children's brain cancer research centre.

The Children's Hospital Foundation Queensland will direct $10 million to the Morrison Government's Australian Brain Cancer Mission, which aims to double survival rates over the next decade.

Brain cancer claims the life of one Australian child every 11 days, more than any other disease, devastating parents, siblings and peers too young to understand why their friend is no longer alive.

Health Minister Greg Hunt will make the announcement today in Brisbane in a bid to give hope to so many families burying loved ones too early.

Survival rates have not significantly changed in the past 30 years.

"This will mean that Queensland families who are dealing with this terrible disease will get the care they need in their home town,'' Mr Hunt said last night.

Children's Hospital Foundation's chief executive officer Rosie Simpson said the funding would undoubtedly improve the health outcomes for children battling to stay alive.

"The new centre provides an exciting opportunity for our community, business and philanthropic supporters and partners to come together and join us in the fight against paediatric brain cancer," Ms Simpson said.

The Government last year announced a $100 million fund to heat brain cancer through an Australian Brain Cancer Mission, a partnership with, philanthropists, medical experts, patients and families.