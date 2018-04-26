Worldly line-up for film festival buffs

THE Clarence Valley's only international film festival is ready to roll once again (May 3 to 12) with another stellar line-up of films from across the word as curated by Yamba Cinema's film doyenne Debbie McCredie.

Ms McCredie has spent months scouring the globe (thanks to the internet she didn't haven't leave Yamba) to amass another fine selection of international titles.

Despite the international flavour, Ms McCredie said she always throws a special Australian film into the mix.

"I love showcasing Australia movies whenever possible. They are as good an any international films out there.”

This year she has chosen the acclaimed Warwick Thornton (Samson and Deliah) release Sweet Country.

She said while there would be a couple of English speaking films in the program, the majority would be foreign-speaking. "I put out a questionnaire last year and it came with with people saying they wanted more foreign language films, with subtitles. It's great to see locals embracing this genre of film. There are some really outstanding examples out there.”

Again Ms McCredie had her work cut out for her as the enormous number of choices in the international film arena are always tough to whittle down.

"Culling the list down to a few films requires some discipline. Once I start looking I always want to put more in but in the end seven is the perfect number for our festival.”

She said she was excited to showcase this year's selection which includes five foreign language as well as one in mixed with English and the Australian release.

"The award-winning Call Me By Your Name is set in Italy but is mainly in English with features both Italian and French subtitles throughout.”

Ms McCredie said she had extended the festival to run across 10 days this year so people had ample opportunity to catch all the films they wanted to see.

"It was a bit crammed over a week so extending by a few days, it helps to spread the sessions out more.”

The cinema will be screening every movie twice over the festival.

Ms McCredie always looks forward to her run of international films which kick off directly after the school holidays.

"We have four weeks of kids films during the holidays to cater for both Queensland and NSW holidaymakers so it's always good to bring some world cinema back to the program.”

She said this year there was a good mix of romantic comedy and drama, from a broad selection of countries including Germany, France, Italy, and Spain.

"Every year the festival has been growing. There always a lot of interest in the lead up to it. People come looking for the programs weeks before.”

2018 line-up

Let Yourself Go (M) 103m. Language: Italian. Director: Fraancesco Amato. Winner: Italian Golden Globe (Best Comedy). With a beard and glasses a al Sigmund Freud, Servillo is Dr Elia Venezia, a psychoanalyst who is separated from his wife, but still live in the same apartment block. His life is upended when he becomes involved with a vivacious Spanish personal trainer, a single mother with an unhinged criminal ex.

Sweet Country (MA) 113m. Australian. Director: Warwick Thornton. Winner: Best Film Adelaide Film Festival. Inspired by real events, Sweet Country is a period western set in 1929 in the outback of the Northern Territory. When Aboriginal stockman Sam kills white station owner Harry March in self-defence, Sam and his wife Lizzie go on the run and are pursued across the outback.

Things to Come (M) 102m. Language: French. Director: Mia Hansen-Love. Winner: Berlin International Film Festival (Best Director). Stars: Isabelle Huppert. What happens when the life you've worked so hard to build falls apart? Nathalie is a philosophy teacher juggling a rich life of the mind with the day-to-day demands of career and family until the bombshell revelation that her husband of 25 years is leaving her.

In the Fade (MA) 106m. Language: German. Director: Fatih Akin. Winner: Golden Globe Best Foreign Film. Best Actress Cannes: Diane Kruger. Out of nowhere, Katja's life falls apart when her husband Nun, and son Rocco are killed in a bomb attack. The mind-numbing search for the perpetrators and reasons behind the killing complicates her mourning, opening wounds and leaving doubts.

A Fantastic Woman (M) 100m. Language: Spanish. Director: Sebastian Lelio. Winner: Academy Award Best Foreign Language Film. The exquisite tale of a transgender woman mourning her lost lover. Marina is treated suspiciously, to Orlando's family her sexual identity is an aberration. She is banned from the funeral and Orlando's son tries to throw her out of the flat.

Call Me By Your Name (M) 130m. Language: Italian/English/French. Director: Luca Guadagnino. Winner: Academy Award/BAFTA (Best Adapted Screenplay). It's the summer of 1983, and precocious 17-year-old Elio is spending the days with his family at their 17th-century villa in Lombardy, Italy. His days are spent reading, swimming and flirting with the girls. He meets Oliver and over summer discover the heady beauty of awakening desire that will alter their lives forever.

Just To Be Sure (M) 100m. Language: French. Winner: Best Comedy Cannes. The breakout French hit of the 2017 Cannes Films Festival, this feel-great romantic comedy is a winning tale of parenthood, love and family, both lost and found. When 45yo widower Erwan discovers by accident the man who raised him isn't his real father, he begins a search to find answers while his own family heads down a similar path in their own right.

Sessions times

Thursday, May 3

6.30pm: Opening Night "Festa Italiana” screening of Let Yourself Go including antipasto with wine/beer/juice.

Friday, May 4

12.30pm: In The Fade

4.20pm: Call Me By Your Name

Saturday, May 5

10am: Things to Come

1.50pm: A Fantastic Woman

Sunday, May 6

9.45am: Just to Be Sure

2pm: Sweet Country

Monday, May 7

10am: Let Yourself Go

Tuesday, May 8

10am: Just To Be Sure

1.50pm: A Fantastic Woman

Thursday, May 10

11.45am: Things To Come

Friday, May 11

10.40am: Just To Be Sure

12.20pm: Sweet Country

Saturday, May 12

10am: Call Me By Your Name

2pm: In the Fade

Tickets

Single session $14 each (excluding opening night). Opening night $20 each. Allocated seating for all tickets. Festival pass $69 including opening night (value $104 non transferrable). Available now from Yamba Cinema 6646 3430.