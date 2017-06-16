21°
World's best jockey guest for July Carnival

Matthew Elkerton
| 16th Jun 2017 12:24 PM
Jockey Hugh Bowman on Winx gestures to the crowd after winning the China Horse Club George Ryder race during Golden Slipper Day at Rosehill Racecourse in Sydney, Saturday, March 18, 2017. (AAP Image/David Moir) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Jockey Hugh Bowman on Winx gestures to the crowd after winning the China Horse Club George Ryder race during Golden Slipper Day at Rosehill Racecourse in Sydney, Saturday, March 18, 2017. (AAP Image/David Moir) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY DAVID MOIR

RACING: The best jockey in the world is about to step foot on the Clarence River Jockey Club's turf for the first time as the 'Boy from Dunedoo' Hugh Bowman comes to the July Carnival.

The CRJC announced today that the Sydney jockey, who is fresh off riding his 16th Group 1 winner for the season on Stradbroke Handicap Day last week, will be one of the official guests of the carnival alongside champion trainer and former jockey Gary Moore.

The two will be guest speakers during the McKimms Real Estate Grafton Cup and Grafton District Services Club Ramornie Handicap barrier draw luncheon held at the Grafton Racecourse on Monday, July 10.

Bowman has taken all before him this season including his stirring rides on board Sydney "super mare” Winx and is leading the world jockey rankings at the mid-point of the year.

Moore is a former Group 1 winning jockey, who has now also tasted international success as a trainer including eight trainer's premierships in Macau.

It is a major coup for the CRJC, and executive offiucer Michael Beattie admitted it is a testament to the prestige that the July Racing Carnival holds.

Trainer Gary Moore celebrates after gelding Takedown ridden by Blake Shinn won race 9 during Epsom day at Royal Randwick.
Trainer Gary Moore celebrates after gelding Takedown ridden by Blake Shinn won race 9 during Epsom day at Royal Randwick. Mark Evans/Newscorp

"I could not be happier with the line-up of guests we have been able to attract this year,” Beattie said. "Hugh Bowman has been the leading Sydney Jockey for two seasons since 2012 and remains in a battle for the current Sydney Jockeys Premiership, with one more Group 1 winner this year he will break the Australian record for the most Group 1 winners in a season.

"When you add those facts to his long and successful association with Winx he really is the man of the moment in Australian racing.”

Beattie has a long-standing connection with Moore through his years as the chief steward in Macau and said he was proud to host the son of legendary Australian jockey George Moore.

"Gary Moore on the other hand is known across the international racing world as a man of exceptional talent where he has experienced outstanding success in both Europe and Asia and is making his mark for the second time as a trainer in Sydney,” Beattie said.

"I know from my time in Macau where he was the premier trainer for many years he will have some very entertaining stories to tell.

I recently caught up with Moore before he headed to Grafton in July and you can read the full story in annual racing publication On Track which will be free inside The Daily Examiner on Saturday, June 24.

The barrier draw luncheon event is one of the social highlights of the Grafton Carnival and commences at 11am where the barrier draw for both of the listed features will be conducted.

Tickets to the event can be purchased through the CRJC.

Grafton Daily Examiner
