World's biggest guide dog is heading our way

A 4.3m fibreglass statue of a guide dog is heading to Yamba to take part in an exhibition at Yamba Museum.

THE WORLD'S biggest guide dog will arrive in Yamba next week on twin mission.

The 4.3m, 690kg fibreglass yellow Labrador, known as Gulliver, will be parked outside Yamba Museum as part of part of Guide Dogs NSW/ACT's display at the museums Animals & Us exhibition from Wednesday, July 12.

Guide Dogs NSW/ACT regional manager Jeremy Hill said the trusting bond between a person who is vision impaired and their guide dog will be a highlight of the exhibition, which aims to explore the relationship between humans and animals from a range of different perspectives.

"Guide Dogs play an important role in providing a person with sight loss the freedom to get around safely and independently, so they can live the life they choose,” Mr Hill said.

In addition to Gulliver the giant Guide Dog, the organisation will showcase a variety of life-size model collection dogs, historical photos of guide dogs in Australia and informative posters that show the process of breeding, raising and training a guide dog.

On Wednesday July 12, the community is also invited to a special afternoon tea where a representative from Guide Dogs NSW/ACT will describe the puppy-to-guide dog journey.

"The process of transforming a playful puppy into a responsible working guide dog that will change the life of someone who is blind or vision impaired is no walk in the park,” Mr Hill said.

"It takes over two years and costs more than $35,000 to breed, raise and train one guide dog. We are looking forward to sharing with the Yamba community what is involved in getting each dog to the all-important working stage of their life.”

Guide Dogs NSW/ACT is the leading provider of guide dogs and other services that enable people with impaired vision to get around their communities safely and independently. They rely on the support and generosity of the local community to be able to provide services to people with vision impairment as the organisation receives less than two per cent of its funding from the government.

"Every day 28 Australians are diagnosed with sight loss that cannot be corrected, including nine who will become blind,” Mr Hill said.

"With the demand for guide dogs' services increasing due to growing numbers of people having trouble getting around as a result of sight loss, we're incredibly grateful for the support we receive from the community.”