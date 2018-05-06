World’s first glimpse of Prince Louis

Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge leave the Lindo wing at St Mary's Hospital in London with their newborn son, Prince Louis. Prince Louis' birth officially registered

THEY are the pictures the world has been waiting for.

Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge have shared the first official images of their newborn son, Prince Louis.

Kensington Palace today released two stunning images of Louis Arthur Charles, the latest addition to the royal family and fifth in line to the throne.

Both photographs were taken by the Duchess of Cambridge, who has broken royal convention and now regularly takes official photographs of her children.

The first official royal portrait of Prince Louis of Cambridge. The photograph was taken by his mother Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, at Kensington Palace three days after his birth. Picture: Duchess of Cambridge/MEGA

The first image shows Prince Louis, the royal pair's third child, on April 26, just three days after his birth. Resting his head on a white pillow and wearing a white outfit, the image shows the adorable prince lying on a chair at Kensington Palace.

The second image, taken on Princess Charlotte's third birthday on May 2, shows the little girl tenderly cradling her baby brother and gently kissing his forehead as the baby prince sleeps blissfully.

Princess Charlotte cradles her little brother, Prince Louis, on her third birthday. Picture: Duchess of Cambridge/MEGA

It is the first time the public has had a proper look at the tiny prince since his birth on April 23 at St Mary's Hospital in London's Paddington.

With his large eyes and button nose, the child bears a strong resemblance to his elder siblings at the same age.

Prince William and Kate Middleton leave St Mary's Hospital with their son, Louis Arthur Charles.

It is also the first official image of Princess Charlotte for some time. In a move that surprised royal watchers, William and Kate did not release an official image of their daughter on her birthday last week. There was speculation this was because the princess had made a rare public appearance on April 23 when she went to visit her baby brother in hospital.

Princess Charlotte, with big brother Prince George and father Prince William, charmed the world with her cute wave to the crowds outside the hospital. Picture: Phil Loftus/Capital Pictures / MEGA

The royal pair have always been careful to shield their children from the glare of publicity.

Eldest brother Prince George - who is third in line to the throne after his grandfather Prince Charles and father Prince William - was not featured in the images.

Prince Louis' next public appearance is likely to be at the Trooping of the Colour in June or his christening, according to British media reports.

He will not attend his uncle Prince Harry's wedding, Kensington Palace has confirmed.

While the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will both be there, with Prince George and Princess Charlotte expected to be in the bridal party, the newborn Louis will stay away from the public eye.