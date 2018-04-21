Worlds smallest cucumber wins big at the Grafton Show

Chief Steward of the Produce Pavilion Ian McGaw with his first prize winning mini cucumber at the Grafton Show.

Chief Steward of the Produce Pavilion Ian McGaw with his first prize winning mini cucumber at the Grafton Show. Caitlan Charles

LEBANESE, continental... when you think of a cucumber, you think of a long, thin, green fruit. But not Ian McGaw, his cucumbers are the size of grapes.

Mr McGaw first came across the Mexican Cucumber in Coffs Harbour four or five years ago, and when he first started growing them, the plant took off and now he has hundreds and hundreds of tiny, green cucumbers.

Living out in Waterview heights on what he describes as a 'nuisance farm' - too big to manage, too small to make a living off, Mr McGaw's wife has been finding ways to use the cucumbers.

"She's picked a few, she pricked the first lot she done, with a knife... but after about three months they got a bit soft, but the next lot she does, she will just put them in brine and leave them,” he said.

The mini cucumbers are not the only thing Mr McGaw, who is also the chief steward of the Produce Pavilion, has been growing vegetables since he was a kid.

"You have to eat,” he said. "Sometimes there is a surplus, to help keep the family going.”