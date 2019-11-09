Menu
STAR: Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Royce Gracie in Grafton back in 2017. Matthew Elkerton
Sport

World's top MMA coach to host seminar in Grafton

Mitchell Keenan
by
9th Nov 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MMA: Grafton's MD Mixed Martial Arts studio is gearing up to host one of the biggest names in the industry, with eighth degree coral belt Master Pedro Sauer set to lead a seminar on Monday.

MDMMA has hosted some top coaches in the past, with Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Royce Gracie hosting a seminar in 2017, but owner Mark Davies believes this could be the best yet.

"This is massive for the area and looks to be the biggest seminar to date,” Davies said.

"Master Pedro is regarded the best coach in the history of the sport. He is a living legend in the Brazilian jiu-jitsu world.”

MMA students young and old will benefit from the masterful teachings of Sauer.

Master Pedro Sauer's seminar will be at the MDMMA studio from 5.30pm on Monday, with tickets $130 each.

