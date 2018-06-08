'I will kill you': Brother's threat to ambo at crash scene

SORRY: Hamish Thomson leaves court after being sentenced for assaulting an ambulance officer.

LOVE and concern for his brother sent a worried Hamish Thomson rushing to the scene of a car crash.

Once at the crash site in North Ipswich, Thomson harassed, grabbed, and threatened to kill an ambulance paramedic who was giving medical care to the injured.

He apologised to police the next day but was still charged with assault.

His lawyer Zara Rudan told Ipswich Magistrates Court that Thomson simply panicked when he saw his brother standing near an ambulance.

"It was quite a confronting scene. He accepts he was emotional, irate," she said.

"Looking back he is very embarrassed about his actions. That the ambulance officers were there to assist.

"He has lost two close friends in car accidents.

"He contacted police that afternoon and told them he was sorry."

Hamish Timothy Thomson, 19, from Park Ridge South, pleaded guilty to serious assault of a person performing a lawful duty at North Ipswich on December 24, 2017.

In her submission on penalty, Ms Rudan sought that no-conviction be recorded, saying it was Thomson's first act of violence.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess told Thomson that ambulance officers had a very difficult job and it did not assist when patients or family attacked them.

Ms Sturgess said he arrived at the crash scene with his mother.

He found his brother there intoxicated and tried to drag him away from the scene.

When the paramedic tried to stop him Thomson "grabbed him and said you would kill him".

The paramedic had the car keys but then returned them following the threat.

"It was misguided concern for your brother," she said.

"It is simply unacceptable behaviour toward ambulance officers.

"They do a very difficult job."

Thomson was sentenced to 15 months of supervised probation. No conviction was recorded.