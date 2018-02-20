WORRIES OVER WIRE: Readers have their say

The barbed wire fence outside the new council depot in South Grafton has caused a divide of opinions between residents.

The barbed wire fence outside the new council depot in South Grafton has caused a divide of opinions between residents. Ebony Stansfield

THE newly installed razor wire at the South Grafton council depot has caused animated discussion on local social media, but our readers are most positive about keeping people out.

In response to today's editorial about the razor wire, responses have been mostly positive, with readers keen to see the millions of dollars of infrastructure protected.

Here's some of the people in favour of the protection:

Lynda Sonter: well there must be a good reason as to why they have gone to this length to put this up.. obviously theft is high so they had to resort to extreme measure to stop sticky fingers climbing their fences... society has made it this way.. no other excuse.. if people stop stealing then companies wouldn't have to go to such lengths to protect their goods !

Tara Eveleigh: Agree with you 100%

Eranda Gunasekara: I feel like the barbed wire isn't an issue for anyone unless you actually do intend on jumping this fence...in which case why. Plus, wouldn't you want to safe guard the assets our rates paid for?

Chris Zuber: Its a good thing. Will deter the crims from trying to enter and vandalise of steal from there. Good move.

Peter Blackadder: It matches sth highs fence

Terry Hall: Its only going to hurt if you try and get over it..

Ross Bailey: Protecting the ratepayers investments.

Kay Franklin: It's common these days in bigger places with all the thieves out there it's a great idea

Andrew Vincent: Even council workers are entitled to a safe place to park up for the day. Stop being so harsh.

Scott Fielden: Dont like it dont climb it

Neil Spring: Still looks and smells a thousand times better then the old shit works. People will whinge about anything and everything these days.

There were still a few dissenting voices to the argument though:

Teresa Woodley: Hope they have someone to help all the animals that are going to get caught up in this nasty stuff

Hannah Fittock: Well if there is no reason for one to climb it then why should one care.

Susan Jackson: Who says there going over the fence?if they really want to get in they will.. pretty sad I say.

Lynne Blundell: At night it is lit up so brightly too, seems a bit over the top

Dianne Weeks: Looks Stalag 13

Margaret Philpott: Look like a jail.

What do you think? Write us a letter with your opinion to letters@dailyexaminer.com.au.