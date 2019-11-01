Menu
Crime

Worst date ever after app hook-up

by Elise Williams
1st Nov 2019 6:25 AM
A LATE-night hook-up has gone terribly wrong for one man who was held against his will in Brisbane's inner suburbs. 

After talking on a dating app, the 33-year-old man went to meet a 49-year-old woman at a house in New Farm just after midnight on Wednesday. 

Police allege the woman demanded money from the man. 

After refusing to pay, the man was confronted by another man, who allegedly assaulted him and held him against his will.

It is alleged the woman also assaulted her date, before she and her accomplice forced him to transfer money to their accounts.

The alleged attackers stole the man's bank card before withdrawing a sum of money, police say. 

A 49-year-old woman and 22-year-old man will appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court tomorrow, charged with one count each of extortion with intent to gain benefit with threat of detriment, deprivation of liberty, assault occasioning bodily harm and possessing dangerous drugs.

