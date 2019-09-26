Worst road in the Valley to get a facelift

Dinjerra Road residents Doug Skinner, Gillian Goddard, Kaylene Dore and Glen Dore walk along the potholed sections of the road in disrepair after the floods Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

CLARENCE Valley Council have announced a new seal treatment to be trialled on one of the worst roads in the region.

Starting next week, Dinjerra Road, Glenugie will receive the minor upgrade in a bid to improve safety and reduce erosion.

For over 15 years residents living along this troubled road have been fighting for safer access to their homes, with some describing it as a nightmare. However, with this announcement, they will become one step closer to achieving that goal.

"The trial section will be the first 800m from the end of the current road seal,” the Clarence Valley Council website explained.

"The new surface will... reduce erosion and dust, waterproof the gravel base ensuring a longer lasting surface... and improve accessibility and safety.”

