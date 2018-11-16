Alan Jones savages ’unwatchable’ Wallabies

Will Genia of Australia looks dejected after the loss to Wales at Principality Stadium. Picture: Dan Mullan/Getty

Will Genia of Australia looks dejected after the loss to Wales at Principality Stadium. Picture: Dan Mullan/Getty

FORMER Wallabies coach Alan Jones has savaged the Australian team - calling them the worst outfit since 1958 and suggesting a radical new coaching staff to succeed Michael Cheika.

In his latest column for The Australian, Jones lamented the sorry state of affairs in 2018, a season of three wins and eight losses with the Wallabies slumping to an equal worst-ever seventh in the world rankings.

The 1958 Wallabies won two games, while losing eight and drawing one.

After Australia's misfiring attack in last weekend's 9-6 loss to Wales, Sunday's (1am AEDT) clash with Italy in Padua is surely a must-win if under-fire coach Michael Cheika is to keep his job.

"This is our worst season of Test rugby since 1958," wrote Jones, who coached the Wallabies to 13 wins, five losses and one draw during his 1984-87 Test tenure.

"We have suffered home soil losses to Ireland for the first time since 1979 and to Argentina for the first time since 1983.

"The attack, under assistant coach Stephen Larkham, has produced the worst results per game since 1983.

Barbarians coach Alan Jones barks instructions during a training session at Waverley Oval.

"The game last weekend was almost unwatchable."

Jones has been a constant critic of Rugby Australia chief executive Raelene Castle and he continued his attack on Friday, claiming she knew "little about the game".

While supportive of Cheika continuing through to next year's Rugby World Cup, Jones also suggested a left-field panel to take the reins after that.

"I offer the following (all Australians, unlike the bulk of our Super Rugby coaches, who are both new at that level and non-Australian):

"Head coach - Scott Johnson, the director of Scottish Rugby;

"Defence coach - Matthew Taylor, currently with Scotland;

"Attack coach - John Mulvihill, currently head coach at Cardiff;

"Forwards coach - Andrew Blades, currently a very successful schoolboys coach in Sydney.

"You don't need any more.

"Fresh blood, fresh approach, fresh ideas.

"Remember, we are not short of talent.

"We are short of successful ways of using the ball in the hands of that talent."

Watch Italy v Wallabies LIVE on beIN SPORTS with the Foxtel Sport pack. Sign up now and start streaming straight away via FOXTEL GO