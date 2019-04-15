Menu
IN FORM: John Shelton-trained three-year-old Wotsizname with stablehand Candice Woodhouse.
Horses

Wotsizname out to overcome wide barrier

Kathryn Lewis
by
15th Apr 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CLASS 1 HCP: A new addition to John Shelton's stables has more than a confusing name.

Wotsizname has come from a 48-week spell before two solid runs in Grafton in March with an impressive win from a difficult barrier just two weeks ago.

The three-year-old will step out in the Kev's Cleaning Sevices Class 1 Handicap (1215m) from barrier 16, and Mr Shelton said only time will tell whether he can continue with the same form.

"He's had a few good runs for me,” Shelton said.

"He had a convincing win the other day from a wide barrier but he's come up with a bad barrier again tomorrow so that's going to make his job pretty tough.

"He's got a terrible, terrible gate, whether he can overcome it this time like he did the last time, we'll see.”

With well-matched jockey Matthew Bennett, the gelding will be carrying 58kg, one of the heaviest weights in the competition along with Danielle Campbell-trained galloper Longtga.

"That's what they do, they seem to give them plenty of weight after they win, but he'll just have to cope, that's all he can do,” Shelton said.

