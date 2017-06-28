20°
Would this help reduce the number of speeding drivers?

Jarrard Potter
28th Jun 2017
THE NRMA has proposed an interesting program that they say would help stop speeding motorists from re-offending.

Under the program, rather than getting a $114 fine and losing one demerit point for being caught speeding by 10kmh or under, fully licensed drivers with a clean driving record could instead as a substitute take a classroom style half-day course to drive home important safety messages.

This would only be available as a one-off for drivers who have not been caught or convicted of speeding in the past, and not replace the Traffic Offenders Rehabilitation Program for high range speeding offences.

According to the Office of the State Revenue, almost 98% of speeding fines for breaking the speed limit by 10 kmh or under were issued to drivers of class A vehicles. In addition, last week's State Budget showed revenue from fines increased to $605 million from $581 million in the 2016/17 Budget.

A similar program adopted in the United Kingdom saw more than 1.2 million drivers take part in 2015 alone with the overwhelming majority (99%) saying the course changed their driving habits.

NRMA Chairman Kyle Loades said while the NRMA was a strong supporter of the NSW Government's strategy to reduce the road toll through enforcement, new and innovative education programs should also play a part in saving lives.

"Speeding drivers are putting their lives and the lives of others at risk - with over 40 per cent of fatalities in NSW attributed to speeding it is clear more needs to be done to slow drivers down," Mr Loades said.

"On current trends the Government is not going to reach its target of a 30 per cent reduction in the road toll by 2020. In fact, current statistics show that they are approximately 120 lives short of meeting this goal.

"We must continue to support the work of Police and the role of speed cameras in slowing people down, but the NRMA also strongly believes that enforcement must be coupled with education in order to have a lasting impact on the road toll.

"That's why the NRMA wants the Government to adopt this innovative approach to driving road safety messages home to low-range speeders. By doing the course the driver, who must have a clean record, saves money and a demerit point - but the course might just save their life and others."

Topics:  nrma speeding speeding fine

