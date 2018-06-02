Wounded Magpies take flight for Casino

Dan Randall has his finger worked on during the NRRRL first grade clash between Lower Clarence Magpies and Murwillumbah Mustangs at Yamba League Field.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Lower Clarence Magpies have been dealt another serious injury blow with the club forced to dig deep into the reserves list to field a competitive side against Casino Cougars tomorrow.

Hard-hitting second-rower Dan Randall, who was the Magpies best in their loss to Murwillumbah last weekend, has succumbed to a hand injury that could see him sidelined for up to two months.

Randall joins an injury ward that also includes wingers DJ Eamens and Eathan Kapeen, front rowers Ryan Binge and Dalton Shaw and young up and comer Bryson Hayes who fractured his eye socket last weekend against the Mustangs.

But it has not all been doom and gloom for the Magpies this week with Dave Fernando returning to the club on the bench and Moree youngster Jordan Binge also getting his first start in black and white.

Fernando is a man with plenty of NRRRL experience and was in the Northern United side that played the Magpies in the 2009 grand final at Maclean Showground.

Magpies club president Bruce Howard said Fernando was a good body to have in the side to take the pressure off Ryan Binge when he returns after the long weekend bye.

The Magpies will also welcome Chris Mitchell back into the side for the clash at Queen Elizabeth Park tomorrow.

MAGPIES SIDE: 1. Rob Howard, 2. Jacob Essex, 3. Andrew Kapeen, 4. Nick Plummer, 5. Michael O'Connor, 6. Hugh Stanley, 7. Dan Mitchell, 8. Kyah Hurrell, 9. Jordan Binge, 10. Lachlan Major, 11. Grant Brown, 12. Pat Hughes, 13. Alex McMillan, 14. David Fernando, 15. Matty Lee. Coach: Ricky Binge