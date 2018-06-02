Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dan Randall has his finger worked on during the NRRRL first grade clash between Lower Clarence Magpies and Murwillumbah Mustangs at Yamba League Field.
Dan Randall has his finger worked on during the NRRRL first grade clash between Lower Clarence Magpies and Murwillumbah Mustangs at Yamba League Field. Matthew Elkerton
Rugby League

Wounded Magpies take flight for Casino

Matthew Elkerton
by
2nd Jun 2018 12:01 AM

RUGBY LEAGUE: Lower Clarence Magpies have been dealt another serious injury blow with the club forced to dig deep into the reserves list to field a competitive side against Casino Cougars tomorrow.

Hard-hitting second-rower Dan Randall, who was the Magpies best in their loss to Murwillumbah last weekend, has succumbed to a hand injury that could see him sidelined for up to two months.

Randall joins an injury ward that also includes wingers DJ Eamens and Eathan Kapeen, front rowers Ryan Binge and Dalton Shaw and young up and comer Bryson Hayes who fractured his eye socket last weekend against the Mustangs.

But it has not all been doom and gloom for the Magpies this week with Dave Fernando returning to the club on the bench and Moree youngster Jordan Binge also getting his first start in black and white.

Fernando is a man with plenty of NRRRL experience and was in the Northern United side that played the Magpies in the 2009 grand final at Maclean Showground.

Magpies club president Bruce Howard said Fernando was a good body to have in the side to take the pressure off Ryan Binge when he returns after the long weekend bye.

The Magpies will also welcome Chris Mitchell back into the side for the clash at Queen Elizabeth Park tomorrow.

MAGPIES SIDE: 1. Rob Howard, 2. Jacob Essex, 3. Andrew Kapeen, 4. Nick Plummer, 5. Michael O'Connor, 6. Hugh Stanley, 7. Dan Mitchell, 8. Kyah Hurrell, 9. Jordan Binge, 10. Lachlan Major, 11. Grant Brown, 12. Pat Hughes, 13. Alex McMillan, 14. David Fernando, 15. Matty Lee. Coach: Ricky Binge

clarence league crl first grade lower clarence magpies nrrrl rugby league
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    COUTTS CROSSING: A new name, lease on life

    premium_icon COUTTS CROSSING: A new name, lease on life

    News AUNTY ROBYNE BANCROFT: 'Why have the name of a town where a man poisoned Aboriginal people? What's to be proud of about that?'

    • 2nd Jun 2018 12:01 AM
    Dannielle says cancer hits young people too

    Dannielle says cancer hits young people too

    Health Local urges people to get check for Cancer Survivor's Day

    • 2nd Jun 2018 12:00 AM
    HEAD TO HEAD: Old boys remember the derby

    HEAD TO HEAD: Old boys remember the derby

    News Cross-river rivalry similar to Origin

    • 2nd Jun 2018 12:01 AM
    Heading to league derby? Here's what you need to know

    Heading to league derby? Here's what you need to know

    Whats On Times, costs and where to go for the big game

    • 2nd Jun 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners