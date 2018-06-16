Wounded Tigers look to youthful brigade for help

YOUNG LEGS: Grafton Tigers midfielder Keiran Francis (right) is one of the youthful brigade the club looks to as they face a minor injury crisis this weekend.

YOUNG LEGS: Grafton Tigers midfielder Keiran Francis (right) is one of the youthful brigade the club looks to as they face a minor injury crisis this weekend. Adam Hourigan

AUSSIE RULES: While it might not come this weekend, Grafton Tigers' player-coach Chris Curthoys has promised his luckless troops will win a game this season.

The Tigers have come close in recent weeks, with the side even leading for three quarters against AFL North Coast favourites Sawtell/Toormina Saints last month.

But with a host of injuries, including to the coach himself, the task has not been made any easier for the Tigers when they host Port Macquarie Magpies at Ellem Oval today.

Curthoys will face a lengthy period on the sidelines after he cracked his kneecap in the Tigers' last outing against Coffs Breakers.

"Initially I just thought it was a medial strain, which I did have, but the scans also showed up a serious fracture,” Curthoys said.

"The doctor has said anywhere from three weeks to eight for the medial strain. The crack, it will just be touch and go from there.”

The Tigers will also be missing disposal machine Luke Stanford. Ethan Olsen is also out with a knee strain and Callum O'Loughlin at least another week away.

To make matters worse for the Tigers, it's also touch and go for young star Evan 'Bomber' Whitty will also be touch and go after he pulled up lame at training midweek.

"It is going to be tough, but the good thing is we still have plenty of players at our disposal,” Curthoys said. "I still have about 10 on the bench to choose from.

"We also had a few old boys come back to the training paddock this week, so there could be a bit of a boost in player numbers at the right time.”

The Tigers Under-17s have also played with plenty of gusto this season, and Curthoys said he could rely on a few to step up for the senior side.

"We will definitely have a young team out there,” he said. "But they are hungry to win.

"If training this week is anything to go by we will be in good hands because they were all hard at it, but that doesn't always translate onto the field.

"Port are also missing a few through injury so the opportunity is there. We will get a win this year, that's a promise.”

The Tigers' senior side kicks off against the Magpies at 2.20pm. The Under-17s will play in the curtain-raiser at 12.30pm.