WOW: Christmas light display for charity

Ruby-Kay and Evie Joyce with Sunny out the front of their festive christmas displayed home.

Ruby-Kay and Evie Joyce with Sunny out the front of their festive christmas displayed home. Ebony Stansfield

WHILE you walk past the Joyce's it's impossible to not feel the Christmas joy radiating from the residence but the reason behind it will make your heart warm.

Mitch and Carissa Joyce completely covered their house and lawn at 12 North Meadow Drive in Grafton with a festive Christmas lights display, to raise funds for Headspace Grafton.

This is their fifth year doing a display for charity and previously raised funds for Camp Quality, Beyond Blue, Westpac Helicopter Service and Pink Ribbon.

This year they decided to do something for the community after moving to Grafton at the end of last year. That's why they chose Headspace as their charity this year.

”We couldn't be more excited to support such a fantastic thing for the community,” Mrs Joyce said.

Each weekend in the lead up to Christmas they will be outside their house to wish everyone a Merry Christmas, hand out lollies and collect donations.

In the week leading up to Christmas they will be there every night but if they aren't there you can place your donations in the secured skip bin out the front, which was donated by J.R. Richards.

They always loved Christmas with their display starting small and growing every year.

They love making things which included a Christmas tree, candy canes, signs, light balls in the trees and the herd of light-up Rudolf which she picked up second hand and fixed..

”We like to try and be creative with our Christmas lights as well,” she said.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Headspace Grafton help young people between the age of 12-25 who may be going through a tough time. They offer a free youth friendly confidential service with GPs, psychologist and youth workers.