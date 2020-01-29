Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The bodies of both people on board – the 70-year-old pilot and his 52-year-old wife – were not found.
The bodies of both people on board – the 70-year-old pilot and his 52-year-old wife – were not found.
Breaking

Plane wreckage found but there's no sign of pilot and wife

by Elise Williams
29th Jan 2020 5:46 PM | Updated: 6:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SPECIALIST police have located the wreckage from a Sunshine Coast light plane that went missing near Moreton Island last week.

The bodies of both people on board - the 70-year-old pilot and his 52-year-old wife - were not found.

Water police and members of the dive squad made the discovery in about 36 metres of water north of Moreton Island around 2.30pm.

The discovery follows an extensive search after the Brisbane couple made a mayday call on the afternoon of January 22.

editors picks moreton bay plane crash plane wreckage sunshine coast

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Unsung heroes of the RFS: Laynae Okkonen

        premium_icon Unsung heroes of the RFS: Laynae Okkonen

        People and Places Studying for HSC exams is difficult enough, but recently graduated Year 12 student, Laynae juggled study sessions and firefighting

        Million dollar day for Clarence farmers

        premium_icon Million dollar day for Clarence farmers

        News Increased drought funding on the cards for Clarence.

        'Positivity-raising’: Art project to aid fire recovery

        premium_icon 'Positivity-raising’: Art project to aid fire recovery

        News ‘There’s been a lot of focus on fundraising … they’re figuring out the physical but...

        Applications now open for regional seniors travel card

        Applications now open for regional seniors travel card

        News SENIORS across the Clarence Valley can now apply for the NSW Government’s $250...