Treasurer Scott Morrison will deliver his next Federal Budget on Tuesday night.
Politics

Wreckers don't get rewards for role in leadership debacle

Tim Howard
by
25th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
THE GREATEST constitutional crisis in almost 43 years has left Australia with a new leadership team, but no more clarity about the future of the country.

With some bizarre voting numbers, the Liberal Party room replaced Malcolm Turnbull and Julie Bishop with fomer Treasurer Scott Morrison and Josh Frydenberg as deputy Liberal leader.

While the "insurgents”, as Mr Turnbull described challenger Peter Dutton and his backer, Tony Abbott, hounded him from office, the former prime minister's skilful rearguard action gave his loyal lieutenants time to get the numbers to keep Mr Dutton from office.

The result proved the move against Mr Turnbull was based on personal and ideological grounds and not policy.

The authors of the two signature policies under most attack, the company tax cuts and the National Energy Guarantee, Mr Morrison and Mr Frydenberg, were voted Prime Minister and party deputy.

The polling numbers coming from the party room stunned commentators, and reportedly Mr Turnbull.

The 45-40 vote for the leadership spill was far closer than many anticipated and the first indication Mr Dutton and his backers may have miscalculated badly.

It indicated there was not the appetite for change Mr Dutton and his backers hoped.

After former deputy Julie Bishop was eliminated in the first round of voting, the 45-40 number came up again in the main event between Mr Morrison and Mr Dutton.

The voting process was a tactical triumph for Mr Turnbull, even though he had to make the journey to Yarralumla to hand in his commission.

His insistence on seeing the 43 signatures on the petition calling for a spill gave his supporters enough time to allow Mr Morrison to come from nowhere to snatch the result.

But the wounds of the past few days won't heal quickly.

Mr Turnbull said he plans to leave politics soon, raising the prospect of a by-election in his seat for a government with a single seat majority.

Unifying and healing such a divided party won't be an easy task with a general election due before May.

josh frydenberg leadership debate peter dutton prime minister scott morrison tony abbott
Grafton Daily Examiner

