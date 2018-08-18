Wright leads from the front into finals

RUGBY LEAGUE: When Bengallah Wright leads the Lower Clarence Under-18s on to the field today, he will do it with the pride of his side, his club and his community behind him.

The Magpies captain has come of age this season, and has led his side from the front on their quest for the finals.

It is the maturing of Wright's game this season that has please coach Alex McMillan.

"He really surprised us at the start of the season,” McMillan said. "We actually had a different player in mind, but Benny almost forced us to pick him.

"They way he earnt the respect of his players, and the club, has been great to watch.”

Not one to get caught up in individual goals, Wright will have his mind on the task as the Magpies aim to advance in the NRRRL finals.

But they won't be looking too far ahead with a do-or-die clash against Marist Rams awaiting them at Stan Sercombe Oval today.

Lower Clarence coach Alex McMillan has attempted to keep his young troop grounded this week ahead of their biggest match of the season.

"There is not a lot I have had to say to them, we just had a bit of a chat about making sure they understand how lucky they are to be in this position,” he said. "While they have earned it, they can't take the opportunity for granted.”

McMillan said he hoped a good crowd of black and white supporters would make the trip up to support the side.

MAGPIES SIDE

1. Peter Laurie, 2. Luke Jackson, 3. Charles Charlton-Walker, 4. Robert Cameron, 5. Brian Anderson, 6. Nathan Hollis, 7. Tye Delaney, 8. Brodie Williams, 9. Tom Simpson, 10. Bengallah Wright (c), 11. Mason Horton, 12. Cooper Many, 13. Izaiah Gilbert, 14. Jamahl Kapeen, 15. Gordon Ugle, 16. Billy Holloway, 17. Caleb Cameron-Clarke, 18. Liam Gillette, 19. Jack Bultitude

Coach: Alex McMillan