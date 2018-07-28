Writing a real success story for Aman

IN THE RUNNING: Claire Aman of Grafton has been short-listed for two prestigious book prizes.

IN THE RUNNING: Claire Aman of Grafton has been short-listed for two prestigious book prizes. Adam Hourigan

GRAFTON author Claire Aman has been pleasantly surprised this week, being short-listed for two major Australian book prizes which sees her in the running for more than $25,000.

The quiet achiever said it had been a lucky week.

"All this good news, you check your email and wow.”

One of the prizes is one Ms Aman has been eyeing since the competition for an unpublished short story was announced in 2010 by the Australia Book Review.

"The Elizabeth Jolley Prize is something I enter every year. It's my big ambition to win it. I was short-listed in 2011 which was the beginning of my thinking 'maybe i can write'. Because it was a big one it felt really incredible,” Ms Aman said.

"So every year since I've sent something in thinking maybe I can do it. To be short-listed for a second time feels really good, especially now it's an international competition.”

This larger pool results in a quirky line-up for its three finalists who were whittled down from 1200 entries. "We hail from Singapore, New York, and Grafton. See we're the cultural heart of the world here in Grafton,” Ms Aman smiles.

Her entry, Vasco, will be published in the ABR magazine in August but she didn't want to give too much away about its content.

"It's about sifting through good, happy memories of a friend. It might get published in my next collection of short stories.”

Her recent offering of short stories, Bird Country, is the reason for her second prize short-listing in the Colin Roderick Memorial Award which offers a $20,000 prize and silver H.T. Priestley Memorial Medal.

With six finalists from around the country, the award established by James Cook University in Queensland attracts a high calibre of writer, the thought of which is a little overwhelming to Ms Aman. "There's a Miles Franklin winner and other award winning writers. I know I'm there but I still feel it's out of my league.”

She said she was completely surprised by the news of the award as it was her publisher that put forward her work when nominations were open.

"I'm certainly happy to be short-listed for these awards.

"These are the highest writing accolades I've received which is always encouraging. When my first book was published I felt more confident. The more things that happen the stronger your writing becomes.”

Ms Aman said that, if she did happen to walk away with one of the awards, she would probably buy a motorbike.

"That's how I come up with my story ideas. I get out and on the road. My imagination works that way.”

The Jolley Prize ceremony will take place in Melbourne on August 20 and the Colin Roderick Memorial Award will be announced at the foundation dinner in Townsville on October 30.