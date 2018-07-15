Writing on wall for returning-to-form Blackboard Special

BACK TO HIS BEST: Wayne Lawson has high hopes for Maclean Cup sprinter Blackboard Special on Sunday.

BACK TO HIS BEST: Wayne Lawson has high hopes for Maclean Cup sprinter Blackboard Special on Sunday. Adam Hourigan

MACLEAN CUP: Grafton trainer Wayne Lawson has won two of the past three Maclean Bowling Club Maclean Cup (1400m) features, and he is on track to another with star seven-year-old galloper Blackboard Special.

The gelding, who announced himself as the next big thing of Grafton racing when he was a fast-finishing third in a Benchmark 73 Handicap at Rosehill in just his third start, has been plagued by illness and injury ever since.

But he put in a strong return to form last week when he was four-lengths back in fifth place to King Lear in the John Carlton Cup, a prelude to the Ramornie Handicap.

Following that effort to kick-start the July Carnival, Lawson believes the gelding might be back to somewhere near his best.

"He's showing he wants to be a racehorse again,” Lawson said. "He always worked well enough but never let down on race days.”

He said the gelding son of Snitzel "seems OK” but he is worried about the 1400m.

Lawson won the Maclean Cup with Nautile in 2015 and again in 2016, before he sat out of racing for 12 months.