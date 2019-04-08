Writing to the island on the long way home

WRITE ON: Long Way Home short story competition co-founders Erin brady and Claire Aman launch this year's competition, with the theme To The Island.

CLARENCE Valley writers are about to become possessed by the idea of islands, as the valley's annual story competition launches this week.

Long Way Home Writing Project co-founder Erin Brady said the competition, now in its second year, invites Clarence locals to write a story on the theme To the Island.

"Last year's competition was very popular and the standard was high. We published the best entries as a book, The Long Way Home - Stories from the Clarence Valley, which sold out in the first week,” she said.

"Co-founder Claire Aman and I were proud of it as it was a totally home-grown project written, illustrated, edited and printed in the Clarence Valley. With artwork by Yohanna Dent, it was a very exquisite item. This year we thought we'd better run the competition again so more people can tell their stories.'

This year's story theme, To the Island, links the competition to the 53 Islands Festival, a celebration of the Clarence River and its islands which is planned for October. As part of the October celebrations, Erin and Claire will announce the 30 best island stories - on an island. The 30 stories will be published in a book to be released for Christmas.

"We discovered some fabulous writing last year, especially from winners Kelly Harrison, Seremi Gorogo-Rawson and Nadia Smith. We were pleased that so many Aboriginal writers were featured in the book. This year we're expecting the best from all the local writers who are connected to the river and its islands in a multitude of ways, from the headwaters to the sea. The 53 Islands project wants to inspire people about the oddly beautiful thought of all these islands in the river, some named, others uncounted. Islands are evocative on so many levels.”

The deadline for stories is 2 June. Adults' stories have a 2500-word limit, while high school and primary students have a 500-word and 150-word limit respectively. More details on how to enter the competition can be found on www.thelongwayhomecv. wordpress.com.