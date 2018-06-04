Menu
WRONG ADDRESS: Postcard campaign about the Eumundi abattoir projects is misguided says Mayor Tony Wellington
Council News

'Wrong council': Shock and 'gore' pamphlets miss mark

4th Jun 2018 5:00 AM
IN a case of shock and gore, Noosa Council has been "mistakenly" targeted by protest postcards with bloody hands on the cover over the possible reopening of the Eumundi abattoir

So far around 20 printed postcards complaining about Country Noosa's investigations about sending local animals for slaughter at the old meatworks.

Mayor Tony Wellington said the "somewhat gruesome postcard" headed 'Noosa Country Slaughter' is misguided.

"There is a good deal of misinformation around this subject," the mayor said.

"To begin with, Noosa Council has no role to play in any consideration of the Eumundi abattoir.

"Noosa Council has no policy or position on the Eumundi facility being reopened, and nor are we taking any action in this regard," Cr Wellington said.

He said the former abattoir is not in Noosa Shire.

"So the ability of our council to directly influence the matter is zero. The confusion comes about because Country Noosa received a small economic development grant from Council towards investigation of a yearling beef project in the Noosa hinterland," Cr Wellington said.

"The research project by Country Noosa was part-funded because it aligns with council's overarching aim of broadening the local economy, in this case through consideration of agricultural opportunities.

"Country Noosa is an independent incorporated association with the purpose of promoting sustainable rural enterprises."

He said Noosa Council does not direct Country Noosa, and "nor does the council have any specific involvement in the substance of their research".

"Any consideration of reopening the Eumundi abattoir is a matter for the property owner and, if a development approval is required, the Sunshine Coast Council is the relevant Council.

"So sending postcards to Noosa Council is, quite fundamentally, futile."

