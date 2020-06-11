City of 18 million new virus capital of world

The city of Mumbai has recorded more than 51,000 cases of the coronavirus, taking it past the peak in Wuhan, where the virus first emerged.

The number of coronavirus cases in India continued to rapidly increase yesterday, with officials reporting nearly 10,000 new cases over the past 24 hours.

India has recorded 276,583 positive cases, the fifth highest in the world, and 7,745 deaths. The actual numbers, like elsewhere in the world, are thought to be fair higher due to a number of reasons such as limited testing.

Globally, there have been more than 7.2 million known coronavirus infections, with a global death toll of 409,617.

In Australia there have been 7274 cases, with 3117 in NSW, 1062 in Queensland, 1691 in Victoria, 440 in South Australia, 599 in Western Australia, 228 in Tasmania, 108 in the ACT and 29 in the NT.

National Guard members test positive after protests



Several members of the Washington, DC National Guard have tested positive for Covid-19 after being deployed to the Black Lives Matter protests, the military says.

The National Guard says it will not disclose the number of guardsmen infected due to "operational security".

The members were among the 1300 troops sent to the US capital during mass demonstrations that began last weekend.

They were joined by almost 4000 additional National Guard troops from other states.

Members of the White House coronavirus task force say they fear a spike in cases linked to nationwide civil unrest triggered by George Floyd's death.



Australia rejects China's student warning

China has warned students not to travel to Australia as relations between the two nations deteriorate further.

The warning follows a similar directive to Chinese tourists, and trade strikes on Australian beef and barley.

China's education ministry warned students of multiple incidents of discrimination targeting people of Asian descent.

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann rejected claims of a rise in racist attacks. "Australia is a successful multicultural society, we are a welcoming country and we encourage all potential students who are considering higher education in a foreign country to come to Australia," he said on Wednesday.

Acting Multicultural Affairs Minister Alan Tudge acknowledged there were some instances of racism against people of Asian descent, but said they were the actions of "a tiny minority of cowardly idiots".

"It's not the Australian way and I don't think it is by any stretch of the imagination the Australian norm," he told Sky News.

Beijing's warning could deal a heavy blow to Australia's education sector, which is heavily dependent on Chinese students.

Wuhan replaced as virus capital



The spike has come as the Indian government moves forward with reopening restaurants, shopping malls and religious places in most of its states after a more than two- month-old lockdown.

The government has already partially restored train services and domestic flights and allowed shops and manufacturing to reopen.

Subways, hotels and schools and colleges, however, remain shuttered nationwide.



