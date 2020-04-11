WUNDERKIND: Yamba junior takes out district golf championship

GOLF :As social distancing takes hold, few sports can operate, but that hasn’t thrown Reilly Wunderlich off his game.

The teenage golf sensation was crowned Northern Rivers District Golf Association junior championship winner during the week, taking his handicap down to two and adding to an impressive trophy collection, but it wasn’t all smooth sailing this season.

“I played a lot of competitions during the last year and didn’t do too well but the Murwillumbah competition turned out to be the right one to win,” Wunderlich said.

“It’s definitely been my best achievement in last six to twelve months.”

“I was worried when they cancelled all golf but we were pretty relieved to hear it had been overturned the next day.”

Mother Kerri Wunderlich was proud of her son’s efforts as she saw him improve each day.

“He’s worked really hard for it. He’s been playing golf for a very long time,” she said.

“We knew he was going to be good but in Year 7 when he won the NSW High School Championships in the Blue Mountains he really started to impress.”

A regular at Yamba Golf and Country Club, Reilly said he would know the course like the back of his hand after the epidemic passed.

“Most courses aren't allowing visitors at the moment so I’ll get plenty of game time in Yamba,” he said.

A member of the North Coast Academy of Sport for seven years, Kerri said the academies frequent trainnig at Bonville Golf Course has really helped Reilly’s game.

“He’s been there for a while now and it’s been a great program. They don’t have any training at the moment but they offer online courses. He’s also trying to finish off year 12, wo that’s been tough” she said.

Reilly was thankful for the club’s support during his development as he looked to continue on a rise to the top of junior golf.

“I’d like to thank John Wright and the Yamba Golf club. They’ve really helped round me off as a player,” he said.