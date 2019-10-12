Former WWE star delivers sex-life sledge to John Cena

John Cena and Nikki Bella split just weeks before the wedding.

John Cena and Nikki Bella split just weeks before the wedding.

FORMER World Wrestling Entertainment star Nikki Bella has delivered a low blow to ex-fiance John Cena by insisting sex with her new fella, Artem Chigvintsev, is the "best I've ever had".

The former WWE Divas champion and the WWE legend had a much-publicised break-up last April just weeks before they were due to walk down the aisle.

That shock split after six years came 12 months after the 16-time WWE titleholder and Hollywood actor got down on one knee at WrestleMania to pop the question in front of millions watching worldwide, The Sun reports.

Now Bella, 35, is in a relationship with her former Dancing With the Stars partner Chigvintsev.

And she is adamant her sex life is the best it has ever been.

On the latest episode of her and sister Brie Bella's podcast, she did not hold back when answering a fan's question about her antics between the sheets with the 37-year-old Russian.

Bella, real name Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace, said: "Oh, 100 per cent. The best I've ever had. Like, the vagina smiles every time. Artem and I have an amazing sex life.

"When they say dancers are the best, let me tell ya… once you have a dancer, you don't go back.

"That's it. If he leaves me, I'm going to the ballet every night because that's that."

Continuing to spill the beans about Chigvintsev's love-making skills, she added: "(Dancers) have, like, this feminine energy and then when it gets to the bedroom, that's when the man comes out.

John Cena hasn’t had to stomach sledges worse than this.

"And you're like, 'Whoa.' And how he works my body, he dances on it."

Bella also admitted she "didn't know what to expect" when she first slept with Chigvintsev but now she was adamant she would "never not orgasm" when she was with him.

Back in June the Total Divas reality TV star stunned her fans by revealing doctors had discovered a brain cyst that had forced her retirement from the ring.

Worries quickly mounted after her shock announcement, but Nikki moved to ease those fears.

She said: "Thank god it's benign. It's super scary and something you never think you're going to hear. But I'm so grateful for my health and that it's benign.

Brie Bella and Nikki Bella.

"It's something I have to watch out for the rest of my life because you never know how that can change - but I'm grateful because I know people have it a lot worse.

"It really scared me but it upsets me at the same time as it keeps me out of the ring."

- This story originally appeared in thesun.co.uk and has been republished with permission