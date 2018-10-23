WWE superstar’s cancer bombshell

WWE champion Roman Reigns has been forced to give up his championship belt after announcing he has leukaemia.

The 33-year-old star made an emotional announcement on Monday Night RAW, confirming he would be taking a break from the company to fight a new battle with leukaemia.

The star revealed he has battled leukaemia since for 11 years, since he was first diagnosed as a 22-year-old.

His live announcement left WWE fans stunned.

The father of three opened up the show by apologising to fans for hiding his cancer battle for 11 years.

"I feel like I owe everyone an apology," he said.

"For months, maybe even a whole year, I've come out here as Roman Reigns and said I'd come out here every week, that I'd be a fighting champion, that I was going to be consistent, that I was going to be a workhorse - but that's all lies.

"The reality is, my real name is Joe and I've been living with leukaemia for 11 years.

"And unfortunately, it's back. The leukaemia is back and unfortunately, because it's back I can't fulfil my role, I can't be that fighting champion. And I'm going to have to relinquish the universal championship.

The universal champ.

"I'm not going to lie. I'm going to take every prayer you can throw my way, but I'm not looking for sympathy. I'm not looking for you to feel bad for me because I have faith.

"When I was 22 years old I was diagnosed with this. Very quickly I was able to put it into remission, but I'm, not going to lie that was the hardest part of my life. I didn't have a job, I didn't have money. I didn't have a home and I had a baby on the way and football was done with me.

"But do you know who gave me a chance? The team who gave me a chance was WWE."

He went on to declare he would return to the WWE.

"I will beat this, I will be back, and you will see me very, very soon," he said.

"Once I'm done whooping leukaemia's ass once again, I'm coming back home."

He walked back up the ramp and was embraced by fellow stars, including Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, before he walked back stage.

It will be the last time WWE fans get to see him in a ring this year.

The shocking announcement left the WWE universe, including legend Ric Flair, heartbroken.