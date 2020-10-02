Wykes Tyrepower Cup on the line at Grafton Services Swim Club

Plenty of action in the pool for the GDSC Swimming Club members

MOANS of disapproval and cries of “it will be too cold” echoed around the indoor pool

complex when GDSC Swimming Club president Steve announced that our next night of competition will be at the Olympic pool where members will be open to the elements. All the pleading in the world couldn’t sway him or the summer Captain so members will just have to toughen up.

In the final of the 25m freestyle a strong line up of male contestants made their way to the

blocks.

Paul Smith, John Wainwright, Gary Dixon and Steve Donnelly all knew that this event would be a hard one to win as just over one second handicap separated them.

It was anyone’s race right up to the last few centimetres and the judge deemed that Paul had touched first. However a check on times had him breaking by .44 so the win was awarded to John who swam an almost perfect time of 16.07 off 17. Gary just .04 behind was placed second and Steve a further .16 back was third.

Qualifying for the 50m final were Andrew Madden, Karlie Cleaver, John Wainwright and

Steve Donnelly.

John, having made all three finals decided to forfeit this one and handed his place over to Sharon Welch who was runner up in the heat.

With only two ladies making the finals it was wonderful to observe the final few metres of the race and see Karlie and Sharon gliding in, taking first and second place. Andrew, just .18

away was placed third.

The Wykes Tyrepower Cup was up for grabs when members lined up for the final of the 25m

B B & B. On the blocks were David Moon, John Wainwright, Gary Dixon and Bruce

Durrington.

John, Gary and Bruce opted to do breaststroke while David, the backmarker, chose butterfly.

With the race over in a flash and just a touch separating all four it came down to recorded times but there had been a bit of a hiccup in the time keeping.

After some sorting out Gary was presented with the cup, David was placed second and John

third.