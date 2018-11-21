Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

X-rated error in wife’s photo

21st Nov 2018 8:37 AM

A MAN has shared what was meant to be a cool photo of his wife during a running event but one rude mistake made for a very awkward picture.

The couple were attending a rave-themed marathon event when the husband decided to snap a picture of his wife standing in front of a light board.

But the silhouette of what appears to be a jacket sleeve turned the innocent photo into something very rude.

The husband uploaded the photo to Reddit to see if other users could spot the X-rated error.

The unfortunate placement of a jumper hanging between her legs made it look like the woman wasn't really a woman at all.

Relax guys, it's just a jumper sleeve. Picture: SunknLiner/Reddit
Relax guys, it's just a jumper sleeve. Picture: SunknLiner/Reddit

Other users were quick to spot the hilarious mistake, with one user jokingly asking: "How does she run like that?"

"Are you sure you're not the wife?" another asked.

editors picks photos running

Top Stories

    Long road to recovery for family after mother's death

    premium_icon Long road to recovery for family after mother's death

    News THE family of Dianne Hanna has a long road to recovery as they add up the emotional and financial cost of the traumatic circumstances surrounding her death.

    OPINION: How to put pressure on petrol, supermarkets

    premium_icon OPINION: How to put pressure on petrol, supermarkets

    Opinion Help put pressure on big companies by being smart with your dollar.

    SUPPORT LOCAL: Meet a food producer

    SUPPORT LOCAL: Meet a food producer

    News Clarence Valley food producers to connect with community today

    VOTE NOW: Choose your favourite photo

    VOTE NOW: Choose your favourite photo

    Community Check out our 13 finalists and vote for who should be on the cover

    Local Partners