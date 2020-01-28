X-rated find in woman’s bladder

The woman was rushed to hospital to have the X-rated item removed.

One woman's pleasure turned into a whole lot of pain after a sex toy she was using disappeared, only to be later discovered lodged inside her by medical staff.

The anonymous US woman spoke about her experience to Arizona TV station CBS KMOV4, issuing a warning to others about getting hot and heavy with X-rated items.

In this woman's case, the offending sex toy was a Vesper vibrator necklace that she had first worn around her neck at dinner with her boyfriend.

The couple decided to get intimate with the vibrator when they returned home, which is where they ran into trouble.

The sex toy the woman had been using disguises itself as a necklace.

"I moved and out of nowhere I just felt a really sharp pain," she said, explaining that she had only been using it on the outside of her body. "(I asked) Where is it? And he like … didn't know."

While the couple couldn't find the vibrator it didn't take long for them to work out where it roughly was, as "every time it went off it was like my entire abdomen was vibrating", the woman said.

"First reaction was panic because I had just lost something inside of me that was still going off," she added.

The woman (pictured) now plans to sue the sex toy company.

The woman rushed to hospital where several pelvic exams initially failed to find the lost sex toy, leaving doctors shocked when they discovered where the vibrator had ended up.

An X-ray revealed the sex toy had lodged itself sideways inside her bladder after entering her body through the urethra.

"I was really surprised when I'm looking in the abdomen and realising this device is actually in the bladder," OBGYN Dr Greg Marchand told the TV station. "I've never seen a case like this in my entire career."

The woman had to undergo emergency surgery to remove the sex toy and now plans to sue the company that made the vibrator.

She also plans on easing back on her use of sex toys.

"Uh, probably. Yeah. Probably," she said.