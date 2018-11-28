Xbox rapist attacked M'boro mother in middle of night

Cameron Anthony Wingard, 24, was sentenced to seven years in jail for rape. He was found guilty in Maryborough District Court by a jury.

Cameron Anthony Wingard, 24, was sentenced to seven years in jail for rape. He was found guilty in Maryborough District Court by a jury. Annie Perets

IT WAS in the middle of the night when a Maryborough mother woke up to a living nightmare - a man on top of her with his hands around her throat and raping her.

When she attempted to free herself, the man slapped her in the face and his grip around her neck only tightened before everything went black.

The man who viciously raped her was Cameron Anthony Wingard, someone she initially met on the internet and invited to stay at her house for a week.

Wingard, 24, has been sentenced to seven years in jail for the despicable act.

He had driven from his home on the Sunshine Coast to meet the Maryborough woman before committing the violent rape in May 2017.

The pair had been regularly communicating over the internet via the Xbox gaming console prior to the invitation.

A jury found Wingard guilty of offending against the woman following a trial in Maryborough District Court.

The court heard the morning after the rape, Wingard picked up the woman and threw her against a wall when she received a text message from her former partner.

The rape occurred on the fifth night of his stay at her Heritage City home while her children slept nearby.

Throughout the previous days the two spent the majority of their time together playing video games on Xbox and having consensual sex.

In a victim statement read out in court, the woman recapped the horrific events leading to her losing consciousness.

"He was having rough sex with me," the statement said.

"It was really painful."

Wingard was aged 23 at the time, and the victim was a couple of years younger than him.

Judge Brian Devereaux did not set a parole eligibility date for Wingard, deciding to leave this choice in the hands of the parole board.

The judge described Wingard's offending as a "serious violation of a vulnerable" person.

Wingard, who is a father to multiple children, grew up in Western Australia.