XPT makes unusual stop to deliver lollies and cash

The XPT stopped at Rappville on its way to Casino and was met by NSW Train Link staff Anthony Goods, Sean Connolly, Peter Lougher and Clinton Dowling who unloaded the money and lollies to give to Rappville School principal Kath Collis helped by Richmond Valley mayor Robert Mustow. Train driver is Rick Kinch. Susanna Freymark

THE XPT doesn't usually stop at Rappville. Hasn't for 30 years.

At 6.34pm last night, it came to a halt for a special delivery.

Passengers travelling from Sydney to Casino saw train staff make the unusual stop to deliver lollies, money and shopping vouchers to the village of Rappville, where residents are recovering from a savage fire that ripped through the village and the Busbys Flat area on Tuesday, October 8 destroying 44 buildings.

NSW Train Link staff at the Grafton depot decided they wanted to make the delivery of the donations more personal.

Staff members Peter Lougher, Sean Connolly, Clinton Dowling, Antohny Good and, Ken Dowers unloaded $400 worth of lollies for the children and $2600 worth of Coles and Woolworths shopping vouchers plus the money collected from train passengers.

The five gallon drums of lollies were so heavy, Rappville Public School principal Kathleen Collis could barely lift them and was helped by Richmond Valley mayor Robert Mustow.

Mr Connolly said Train Link felt part of the Rappville community as the XPT passed through the village four times a day on its Sydney to Casino route.

"The line was closed for a week after the fire," Mr Connolly said.

"It reopened last Saturday."

He said the Australian Rail Track Corporation had people from across the state fixing the the rail line that had buckled in the heat of the fire.

Every day at 6.20pm, 7.47pm and 2am and 8.47am, the XPT toots to residents at the road crossing.

On Thursday, train passengers would have seen the burnt landscape, charred trees and new green grass growing on the verge of the track.

NSW Train Link staff also travelled to Rappville with donated goods in their car which were left at the Rappville Pub which is acting as a distribution centre for the village.