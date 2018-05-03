XXXX workers have Origin finale in sights

Brewery workers at the XXXX Milton brewery will walk off the job for the fifth time tonight. Picture: Dan Peled/AAP

DISGRUNTLED XXXX workers are planning to target Brisbane's State of Origin blockbuster as they continue their industrial dispute with management.

The brewery worker's union, United Voice, today revealed plans for strike action outside the third and final State of Origin game at Suncorp Stadium in July.

The revelation comes just hours before workers prepare to walk off the job tonight to rally outside the Brisbane Broncos' home NRL clash with Canterbury.

"The third State of Origin is going to be massive. We are going to have something big installed," said United Voice spokesman Damien Davie.

XXXX brewery workers have walked off the job four times and will take industrial action again tonight. Picture: Glenn Hunt

"They might not be serving XXXX inside the stadium, (but) there will be plenty of XXXX outside the stadium."

The workers will strike for a fifth time in five weeks tonight, with the action to culminate in a rally at the Wally Lewis statue.

They will stop work at the Milton brewery at 6pm before marching to Suncorp Stadium and striking for two hours.

The workers have failed to come to an agreement with XXXX's parent company, Lion, over pay and contract labour hire.

United Voice has been critical of the company's plans to employ contractors to cover for full-time employees when on leave.

Brewery director Irene Bell said XXXX had negotiated in good faith with the union, but said it "refused to attend conciliation sessions convened by the independent umpire".

"We're proud that our permanent workers are paid almost twice the base rate that workers get at a number of other Queensland manufacturers," he said.

"This is about supplementing our permanent workforce, not replacing it, as the union has claimed."