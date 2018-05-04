XXXX’s big move in Origin stoush

XXXX has dropped its iconic red logo from beer cans for the first time in nearly 100 years as it seeks to fortify its position as Queensland's favourite State of Origin brew.

The move to drop the logo for a limited edition series of Origin products comes as XXXX attempts to highlight its 27-year sponsorship of the Maroons and history in Queensland.

The Milton brewer has been vigorously defending itself this year against union attacks and revelations this week that the NRL had signed with rival brewery CUB for this year's series. XXXX's sponsorship of the Maroons was not affected by that deal but CUB beers will be served at Suncorp Stadium during this year's series.

Brewery workers also walked off the job yesterday for the fifth time in five weeks, ramping up its industrial dispute with a rally outside Suncorp Stadium before the Broncos game.

A union spokesman said they hoped the dispute would be over by the time of Brisbane's only Origin game this year on July 11 but if not they would target that game with a bigger protest.

XXXX has attempted to put the focus today onto the company's strong links to Queensland sport with the release of limited edition Origin cans and stubby lids that replace the XXXX logo with the date of a memorable series victory.

XXXX marketing manager Richard Wright said the logo was first used in 1894 and has featured on all products since 1924.

"This will be the first time since then that they haven't appeared so it's quite historic," he said.