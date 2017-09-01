Yaegl Native Title's 'landmark' determination

An emotional Billy Walker receives a hug on Pilot Hill following the Native Title determination.

FOR the first time in New South Wales, the traditional owners of our country have been handed offshore rights.

Yamba's Pilot Hill became a Federal Court yesterday for the second time in just over two years as Justice Jayne Jagot solidified the Yaegl people's Native Title claim beyond the coastline, up to 350m out to sea.

"The significance of the recognition of these rights of the Yaegl People, the first consent determination relating to the sea in New South Wales, cannot be overstated,” she said.

"But for the fortitude, tenacity and courage of the Yaegl People, and those who have assisted them, they could not have achieved this outcome.”

As Justice Jagot finished, there were tears, cheers and an overwhelming wave of emotion. Central to that was influential female political activist and proud Yaegl woman Joyce Clague, who never thought she'd see it come to fruition when she and Della Walker submitted the first Yaegl claim in November 1996.

"I'm really happy that this has happened,” she said.

"We took the charge to do it but I didn't think I'd see it.”

Billy Walker, Yaegl representative and son of Della Walker, agreed it was a long time coming.

"We fought a long time to get to where we are today, so we come to the final chapters of the land war, and now the ocean, but there's a lot of unfinished business that we have to finish to ensure our rights and interests are protected and managed appropriately,” he said.

"We've had long talks, we've had long walks, and now maybe we can walk together as one.”

Yesterday's decision was made on Part B of the Native Title claim filed in 2011, with Part A - filed in 1996 - granted in June 2015.

The Part B application area includes the land and waters located between Woody Head, Wooli and Ulmarra.

The land and water is bounded by Woody Bay near Woody Head, Woombah and Tullymorgan to the north, Ulmarra to the west, an area of Yuraygir National Park just north of Red Rock to the south and the Pacific Ocean to the east.

The claim originally stretched three nautical miles offshore, but was amended by agreement to 200 metres from the high water mark, extending out to 350m in a buffer zone around the area of the sacred Dirrungun Rocks.

The rights and interests to this area will now be held by The Yaegl Traditional Owners Aboriginal Corporation RNTBC.

Native Title Services Corp CEO Natalie Rotumah said she was overjoyed that the Yaegl People had won the 20-year fight.

"A judge once said, that the tide of history had washed Native Title away,” she said.

"We all cried when we heard that remark, but times have changed and this determination is on the right side of history.

"Yaegl people make no distinction between the land and sea, so why should anyone else? The tide is rolling in, and rights to the sea can no longer be denied in New South Wales.”