Yaegl signs among first in state to recognise Aboriginal country

Members of the Yaegl community at the launch of new signs on the highway

Colourful new signs are popping up on roads along the east coast in what local indigenous leaders hope will be a precedent across the state.



Minister Regional Transport and Roads Paul Toole said the statewide pilot of the new signs kicked off this week on Yaegl Country in the NSW Northern Rivers region.

“Many of the transport routes we take for granted today follow traditional Aboriginal Songlines, trade routes and ceremonial paths in Country followed by Aboriginal people for tens of thousands of years,” Mr Toole said.

“These include roads, rail lines and water crossings around the state, so it’s a step forward to recognise the lands these routes cross by incorporating the new Acknowledgement of Country signs at important locations.”

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis said the six signs unveiled across the Northern Rivers feature an artwork that reflects the Yaegl cultural landscape.

“Installing these signs showcases and promotes the deep connection Yaegl people have with Country and helps develop understanding in the broader community,” Mr Gulaptis said.

“Transport for NSW has worked closely with the Yaegl and Darkinjung communities while preparing this pilot program, to develop the signage and decide on the best locations to display them.”

Yaegl Traditional Owners Aboriginal Corporation RNTBC CEO Bill Walker thanked Transport for NSW for taking the time and effort to make the project happen.

“Yaegl people always have and always will have the physical and spiritual connection to the land, rivers and sea and will keep maintaining their culture through Caring For Country,” Mr Walker said.

“Yaegl Traditional Owners Aboriginal Corporation RNTBC takes pride in building the capacity of its members and Native Title Holders to achieve best cultural, economic and social outcomes for both short and long term basis. Education, training and employment is the key to self-determination.”

Transport for NSW work closely with other Aboriginal Nations to roll out similar signs across the state.

Motorists aren’t the only ones benefiting from the newly complete Pacific Highway upgrade with the revelation the NSW Government almost doubled its spend on Aboriginal Participation in Construction (APiC) targets in the last section of work – Woolgoolga to Ballina.

Ms Anna Zycki, Director North, Transport for NSW, said APiC is a NSW Government policy to grow the First Nations economy through the supply chain of NSW Government contracts.

Leyla Ferguson who worked on the Maclean to Devils Pulpit section.

“The APiC program recognises industry has an important role to play in broadening opportunities for Aboriginal people and business and aims to create 3000 full time, sustainable jobs throughout NSW,” she said.

“The program operates for any contract over $7.5 million, with at least 1.5 per cent of the overall value of the contract to be invested in APiC.

“On the last section of the Pacific Highway upgrade, from Woolgoolga to Ballina, the project well and truly exceeded its APiC target of $37 million, having spent over $71.4 million on Aboriginal businesses and employment, which is a fantastic outcome.”

At the peak of the 155 km Woolgoolga to Ballina Project, 281 or nine per cent of the 3,300 workforce identified as an Aboriginal person, including the local Aboriginal nations of Gumbaynggir, Yaegl and Bundjalung.

Aboriginal people have performed a broad range of roles on the project, paving the way for a new generation of skilled workers and business owners.

Mr George Shearer, Principal Manager Aboriginal Engagement, TfNSW said the Aboriginal communities of the North Coast have played a key part in the development, delivery and successful completion of the Pacific Highway upgrade program.

“The Pacific Highway office worked closely with institutions like North Coast TAFE to attract, train and place Aboriginal workers.

“Aboriginal participation in the project workforce approached 20 per cent on some highway projects delivered during the life of the entire upgrade,” Mr Shearer said.

TfNSW worked closely with Aboriginal communities to develop solutions to many cultural and heritage land management issues, such as the salvaging of Aboriginal artefacts on the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade.

“This two-way sharing of knowledge helped ensure Aboriginal interests were respected,” he said.