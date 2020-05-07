Yamba author’s pandemic preparation guide

WHILE the COVID-19 coronavirus continues to hold the world hostage, the unknown nature of the new strain is one of the challenging aspects of this pandemic.

And while a vaccine is the best-case scenario in this fight, there are no guarantees on that front at present.

Which is why Clarence Valley author Dianne Ellis believes trying to prepare yourself physically and mentally if the spread does take hold further is the next best thing after taking every precaution to avoid contracting the insidious infection.

Ms Ellis is well aware of how life-threatening viral infections can be, having spent years learning to manage debilitating Lyme disease, which she contracted in 2009 after a concentration of tick bites released a plethora of viruses, parasites and bacteria into her body.

She saw countless doctors and alternative practitioners in a bid to get to the bottom of her illness and, after much trial and tribulation, got on top of it, feeling compelled to share her story as she knew she wasn't alone in her health battle.

Dianne wrote A Surfer's Healing Journey, becoming the contact for many people who could relate to her experience, including locals who often reached out to her, sometimes daily.

To help inform them, Dianne hosted a community radio show for six years, interviewing doctors and holistic practitioners about all forms of medicine. She is also involved with support groups nationally and internationally, speaking to thousands of people about what was helping them and what wasn't.

Now having spent a decade liaising with some of the world's most progressive practitioners and leaders in their fields of research and practice, Dianne has followed up with her new book Quantum Health … My Journey Back from Lyme, Cancer and Chronic illness.

Dianne Ellis’s new book about her health journey.

And while she had no idea what was around the corner when she was writing the book, with the recent Covid-109 pandemic now taking hold, she has also drawn on her established relationships with these medical practitioners to provide a second sister book release which also touches on the current situation, Surviving the Pandemic … and thriving.

Dianne is the first to reiterate she is not a medical professional but her extensive connections with professionals in their fields, who have helped her personally and continue to pique her interest, is why she was keen to continue sharing information she has found invaluable, particularly in the climate we are all experiencing.

She said by following her own nose and processing the volumes and volumes of information out there, she was not only able to overcome her illness but also felt the knowledge empowered her to take charge of her own immune system to prevent further illness. For years, Dianne was told she "simply had anxiety" but the more she looked into it, the more she learnt about Lyme disease and how the bacteria specifically attack the nervous system.

"When I was younger and had my first child, I experienced traditional anxiety associated with trauma and I learnt how to deal with that through counselling and things like that, when the anxiety returned years later with Lyme I knew this was different so it put me in good stead to say 'hang on a minute, this isn't the same'."

She said the vicious cycle of illness can be hard to overcome because the emotional stress can affect you even more physically, which can then in turn also contribute to more mental health issues.

"It goes both ways. I go into that in great depth in both books and share my experience so people don't feel like it's just them."

Di Ellis updated her new book to include information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dianne said there were a few particular things she found made a dramatic improvement on her health while fighting Lyme disease, but again re-emphasised this is what worked for her but individuals should seek their own medical advice.

"I found bi-carb soda was great for alkalising my body. When you're too acidic, pathogens thrive in that environment. Also a simple liver cleansing. After tick bites you can often be infected with parasites that thrive in the liver. Diet and healthy living helped me a lot when I was really sick.

"It's all about disrupting the conditions diseases or viruses thrive on."

Dianne said it was a bit like keeping your swimming pool healthy.

"If the pH balance in your pool is too low (acidic), you are going to get green algae and bacteria. When you keep the water at the right pH level it's less susceptible to those pathogens."

Beside maintaining good pH levels, Dianne said that the most effective medical treatment she found was courtesy of an American molecular biologist and Lyme disease specialist.

In her book Dianne features two more Lyme specialists who have helped her and are in the process of applying groundbreaking research and effective treatments for Lyme disease to the virus of the moment - COVID-19.

Dr Richard Horowitz, is treating COVID-19 patients using his integrative medicine, which combines classical and complementary approaches to treatment.

"There will be a lot of time between now and when and if they develop a vaccine. Dr Horowitz is looking at treatment of other diseases to tackle COVID-19 and is having success in relieving symptoms in his patients."

Another doctor Dianne had dealings with during her illness was Dr Dietrich Klinghardt, who is also a Lyme expert. "He is treating COVID-19 patients in the United States. Dr Klinghardt treated SARS infection at his clinic and didn't lose one patient during that outbreak. He is keeping up to date with his colleagues all over the world working on the front lines of this illness."

Dianne said when she realised how bad this pandemic was going to be, she knew the simple steps she had used to strengthen her immune system would be beneficial for everyone, both as a preventive measure and in preparedness if they were to get the illness.

"I took all of the condensed health information I found to heal my body and supercharge my immune system from my first book and updated it with added suggestions from some of the doctors who have helped me the most."

"I used to worry about my body being able to cope with any disease when I was unwell but I am feeling so good now."

"The coronavirus would have been very worrying for me a few years ago. I've had a lot of illness to navigate before but feel my ability to cope with something like that has improved dramatically."

For on Dianne Ellis or her books visit dianneellis.com.au