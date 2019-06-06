Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Branch Manager Kara Smiles and Personal Lender Lorraine Ryan joined Rhea Forshaw and Warwick Foster from Clarence Community Transport for the presentation.
Branch Manager Kara Smiles and Personal Lender Lorraine Ryan joined Rhea Forshaw and Warwick Foster from Clarence Community Transport for the presentation. Contributed
News

Yamba bank supports community transport

6th Jun 2019 10:00 AM

COMMONWEALTH Bank Yamba branch employees have donated $500 to Clarence Community Transport as part of a nationwide community donation program.

Over the next few months, Commonwealth Bank has pledged to donate $500,000 nationally to recognise organisations that make a difference in the communities in which we live and work. Each Commonwealth Bank branch and customer-facing team has been allocated $500 to donate to causes important to their local community.

Commonwealth Bank's Yamba branch team voted to support the great work of the Clarence Community Transport.

"We're very excited to have the opportunity to support Clarence Community Transport,” Commonwealth Bank Yamba branch manager Kara Smiles said.

"In particular, this service has been used by people known to our staff and the community, so it's great to be able to give back and support their work.”

clarence community transport commbank commonwealth bank donation yamba
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    'People know what happened to Lee Ellen'

    premium_icon 'People know what happened to Lee Ellen'

    News The Clarence community hold the key to solving the murder of Brooms Head teen with a $1 million incentive offered.

    Harwood community out to buy RMS land

    premium_icon Harwood community out to buy RMS land

    News Residents after land around bridge, letters penned to RMS, CVC

    Shark bite victim had 'blood pouring down' his arm

    premium_icon Shark bite victim had 'blood pouring down' his arm

    Breaking Witness describes moment surfer was bitten by a shark

    'Tremendous' interest for Grafton site, but....

    premium_icon 'Tremendous' interest for Grafton site, but....

    Business 'We'd already delayed it a week to get contracts ready'