Yamba bank supports community transport

Branch Manager Kara Smiles and Personal Lender Lorraine Ryan joined Rhea Forshaw and Warwick Foster from Clarence Community Transport for the presentation.

Branch Manager Kara Smiles and Personal Lender Lorraine Ryan joined Rhea Forshaw and Warwick Foster from Clarence Community Transport for the presentation. Contributed

COMMONWEALTH Bank Yamba branch employees have donated $500 to Clarence Community Transport as part of a nationwide community donation program.

Over the next few months, Commonwealth Bank has pledged to donate $500,000 nationally to recognise organisations that make a difference in the communities in which we live and work. Each Commonwealth Bank branch and customer-facing team has been allocated $500 to donate to causes important to their local community.

Commonwealth Bank's Yamba branch team voted to support the great work of the Clarence Community Transport.

"We're very excited to have the opportunity to support Clarence Community Transport,” Commonwealth Bank Yamba branch manager Kara Smiles said.

"In particular, this service has been used by people known to our staff and the community, so it's great to be able to give back and support their work.”