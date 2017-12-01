Yamba bar put snag in cruise plan

TRADITIONAL land owners have made it clear they do not support the construction of a cruise terminal at Yamba.

The Yaegl Traditional Owners Aboriginal Corporation RNTBC said they are concerned they have not been consulted on the Future Transport 2056 Strategy, in particular the cruise ship terminal.

The corporation said the Yaegl people's native title rights to the land and waters within the lower Clarence River and their rights to their sea country mean they need to be consulted on any activities that may impact the exercise of native title rights.

They are concerned, that to date, no one has approached the corporation to discuss the proposal.

The Chairperson of the Corporation, Billy Walker, said the construction of the terminal is being considered without any attempt to engage the corporation.

"The Corporation is responsible for ensuring that the Dirrungan, one of Yaegl People's most significant sites, at the mouth of the Clarence River, is protected. There are also other sites of significance to the Yaegl People within the Clarence River, which would be damaged by the proposal,” he said.

The recent Yaegl People's native title determination over sea country included increased protections for the Dirrungan, including a 350 metre buffer zone to protect the Dirrungan from developments such as the cruise ship proposal.

The Corporation's Office Manager and Yaegl man, Michael Randall, said: "We have native title rights over the land and waters at the mouth of the Clarence River, including extending out to sea. It's a requirement that we be consulted. We are opposed to any actions which might damage the Dirrungan. The State Government has agreed through our sea determination to protect the Dirrungan from destruction.”