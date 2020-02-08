Yamba Bartender battles the elements on the Clarence

Yamba Yacht Club set sail from the start line during Wednesday's race under stormy skies on the Clarence River. Photo: Patrick Roberts

SAILING :We’re a hardy lot, we sailors. Well, they are.

As I gathered the blankets around my shoulders, this chilly February morning, I also gathered to me the various weather reports.

It’s going to pour. Surely there’ll be gale-force winds; the racing will be cancelled; I won’t even need to get out of bed.

No such luck. Twelve knots east-south-east and, actually, only a 50 per cent chance of rain.

Ah well, they’ll all read the weather forecast and won’t turn up.

So, we had six yachts contesting, (and, don’t forget, we’re not in the holiday silly season anymore, things are getting serious).

Tony and I zoomed around the river, in Bartender (the start boat), laying the buoys for the course, then we anchored opposite the Marine Rescue tower to create the start line.

What a great start.

Everyone crossed the line within thirty seconds of each other.

Taken it Easy opened up an impressive lead; first round the first buoy, first round the second then … well, the skipper and crew have to be commended for their positive contribution to bar takings.

Because it was a scratch start, the finish line meant nothing. The finish times were recorded, and then it was a dash back to the marina to get Bartender out of the water, before the rain finally started to fall. Too late, we all got wet.

But, never mind, there’s a beer in the fridge at the club, and, while we were putting Bartender to bed, the handicapper was working out the official result.