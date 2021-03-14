Menu
A new pool area planned as part of an expansion of the Big 4 Saltwater@Yamba.
A new pool area planned as part of an expansion of the Big 4 Saltwater@Yamba.
Business

Yamba Big 4’s big splash into the future

Adam Hourigan
14th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
10 years ago, they were one of the first holiday parks in the area to offer a water park, bringing a whole new demographic to the area.

Now, the Big 4 Saltwater@Yamba Holiday Park at Palmers Island is applying to create a new water oasis, as well as an expansion of its sites in a move it says will help keep it viable into the future.

In a development application before Clarence Valley council, the park is looking to create a new swimming pool area adjacent to the current water park, while also developing 74 new sites, amenities, and a new camp kitchen for use.

Overall plans for redevelopment of Big 4 Saltwater @ Yamba. Purple marks are original plans from the 1983 development application
Overall plans for redevelopment of Big 4 Saltwater @ Yamba. Purple marks are original plans from the 1983 development application

The report states that with 76 sites located on 130 acres, the park has one of the lowest densities of any holiday village in Australia.

“In order to retain viability in the long term, the proponents need to grow the Park through the completion of development works already approved, in addition to securing new approvals from Council,” it states.

“The proponents currently employ 16 staff for the operation of the Big 4 Saltwater @Yamba.

“The proposed amendments provide for the expansion of the holiday village and will provide solid direct employment and a multiplier effect for the broader community.”

Apart from the extra accommodation, the marquee addition is of the extensive new pool area, designed with beach entrances, a swim through waterfall, a thermal hot-tub, a water-slide, and a swim up bar.

The area is surrounded by seating and covered shelters, and also will have a big screen with beanbag lawns for seating.

The proposal also states it aligns with council’s Clarence River Way Masterplan, through the enhanced accommodation on offer which supports Yamba as a key visitor zone.

