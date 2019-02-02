Yamba boat crews set to make waves at Country Championships

SURF BOATS: With seven crews nominated across the categories for this weekend's NSW Country Surf Life Saving titles at Kingscliff, the surf boat crews will be among to top medal contenders for Yamba Surf Life Saving Club.

Open men sweep and 180+ masters men rower Rod McSkimming said the teams had been hard at work preparing for the two-day competition, hosted by Cudgen Surf Club.

"Everyone has been putting in the hard yards at training, it's been a bit difficult with some people finding the time to train around their work commitments but the build-up has been good,” McSkimming said.

"For some of the junior crews they're looking forward to their first race. They've spent most of the season training as there hasn't been too much competition for them, so this will be their first major competition and they're ready to go.

"Last year we won five gold medals so we will be hoping for another strong performance again this year.”

Yamba Surf Life Saving Club will be represented in the women reserve, women 160 masters, open men, under-19 men, under-19 women, under-23 women, 120 masters men and 180+ masters men divisions of surf boat competition.

After taking out the NSW Country titles two years running, the Yamba reserve-grade men will be making the step up to open company.

"We don't know what the competition will be like this year, wehaven't competed much in NSW and the open crew hasn't raced sincethey won silver at the world titles at Adelaide last year, so they're keen to get back into it,” McSkimming said.

"There is a bit of a niggling injury in the crew but he will put in 100 per cent and hopefully will go well this weekend.”