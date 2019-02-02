Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
READY TO ROW: Yamba Surf Life Saving Club's reserve boat crew competing at the Australia Surf Rowers League open championships at Cronulla.
READY TO ROW: Yamba Surf Life Saving Club's reserve boat crew competing at the Australia Surf Rowers League open championships at Cronulla. Contributed
Water Sports

Yamba boat crews set to make waves at Country Championships

Jarrard Potter
by
2nd Feb 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SURF BOATS: With seven crews nominated across the categories for this weekend's NSW Country Surf Life Saving titles at Kingscliff, the surf boat crews will be among to top medal contenders for Yamba Surf Life Saving Club.

Open men sweep and 180+ masters men rower Rod McSkimming said the teams had been hard at work preparing for the two-day competition, hosted by Cudgen Surf Club.

"Everyone has been putting in the hard yards at training, it's been a bit difficult with some people finding the time to train around their work commitments but the build-up has been good,” McSkimming said.

"For some of the junior crews they're looking forward to their first race. They've spent most of the season training as there hasn't been too much competition for them, so this will be their first major competition and they're ready to go.

"Last year we won five gold medals so we will be hoping for another strong performance again this year.”

Yamba Surf Life Saving Club will be represented in the women reserve, women 160 masters, open men, under-19 men, under-19 women, under-23 women, 120 masters men and 180+ masters men divisions of surf boat competition.

After taking out the NSW Country titles two years running, the Yamba reserve-grade men will be making the step up to open company.

"We don't know what the competition will be like this year, wehaven't competed much in NSW and the open crew hasn't raced sincethey won silver at the world titles at Adelaide last year, so they're keen to get back into it,” McSkimming said.

"There is a bit of a niggling injury in the crew but he will put in 100 per cent and hopefully will go well this weekend.”

kingscliff nsw country championships surf boats yamba surf life saving club
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    New warning for $2 billion My Health Record

    premium_icon New warning for $2 billion My Health Record

    Health NOW 22 million Australians will have My Health Record — but most medical specialists can’t use it and cybersecurity experts have issued a new warning.

    Gunpoint arrest after cross-border car chase

    premium_icon Gunpoint arrest after cross-border car chase

    Crime Speeds of up to 200kph reached before violent arrest

    YOUR PICS: Clarence Kids go back to school

    premium_icon YOUR PICS: Clarence Kids go back to school

    Feature More than 100 cute kids head back to class

    FAST TRACK: All-round athlete aims up for nationals

    premium_icon FAST TRACK: All-round athlete aims up for nationals

    Athletics SHOCKED Tait earns her way into national athletics championships.