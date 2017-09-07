Yamba Bowlo gets reward for new direction

CHANGE PAYS OFF: Bowlo Sports and Leisure Yamba vice president Ron Clay and CEO Phil Boughton with their Regional Business Award for Excellence in Visitor Service.

THE newly renamed Bowlo Sports and Leisure Yamba have certainly bowled over the business community after their recent redevelopment.

The club added to its Clarence Valley Business Excellence Award, winninng the Excellence in Visitor Services category at the Northern Rivers NSW Business Chamber Business Excellence Awards last week.

Vice president Ron Clay collected the award and said it was a proud moment for him, and for all the staff.

"It was an extremely nice feeling. It just goes to show you that the whole team is working in the right direction,” he said.

CEO Phil Boughton said the award was recognition of the new direction of the club, and vindicated the recent name change.

"The name Bowlo Sports and Leisure Yamba really tells people we're more than just a bowling club, and that's what we've targeted and it's started to get traction,” he said.

"I think it's not the complete package, it's not just the sporting facilities, but the food and bar services as well and catering for a broader section of the community.

"And obviously the addition of the ten-pin/climbing wall/mini-golf has really shown that we're a family friendly facility.”

Bob and Judith Little with the award for Retail Excellence for SPAR Maclean.

The Lower Clarence also picked up another award with SPAR Maclean continuing their run of success taking out the Excellence in Retail Award on the same night.